NEWS OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Dubbed 'Vile' After Revealing New Goal to Sleep With Her 'Oldest Fan' Source: @lilyphillip_sxo/tiktok Lily Phillips claimed she makes 'millions' through OnlyFans.

Lily Phillips is receiving backlash after her revealing her new NSFW mission. In a recent TikTok post, the OnlyFans star — who went viral for sleeping with 101 men in 24 hours — revealed she wants to bed someone more than twice her age.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram Lily Phillips is receiving backlash for wanting to sleep with her 'oldest fan.'

"This week, I'm looking to be with my oldest fan ever," the blonde beauty, 23, spilled. "So, you know, if you're hitting the 60s or the 70s, please hit me up and I will come visit you." While some men eagerly revealed their ages in the comments section of the upload, other social media users were grossed out by Phillips' goal.

"No man is safe. Picking on the elderly now," one person wrote, while another TikTok user called her "vile." Phillips didn't show her body in the social media video and made no mention of her alleged pregnancy, which she announced last week.

Hours after rumored rival Bonnie Blue claimed she was pregnant — which she eventually admitted was a lie — Phillips posted a photo of herself cradling her stomach, which appeared to have a baby bump. "The secret is out💗💙 baby phillips 2025," she wrote via Instagram, also adding an image of two positive pregnancy tests.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram The star recently claimed she's pregnant, but just days after her announcement, she stepped out with a flat stomach.

Fans' doubts were justified, as just days later, she had a flat stomach while dressed in a skintight jumpsuit during an outing with friends. The British beauty ignored photographers who were asking if she was with child, though her friends insisted the claim was true. Meanwhile, Blue confessed she fibbed about a pregnancy for a good reason.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram Philipps was called 'vile' for wanting to bed someone in 'their '60s or 70s.'

"The last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant. The reason being is I'm going to use the media attention and the extra income I have had over the last few days because I want to pay for someone's IVF journey and I want to do good and I want to do better," she explained of why she lied. Blue, 25, said she previously struggled with infertility.