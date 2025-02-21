OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Addresses Mounting Pregnancy Rumors After Sleeping With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours

"The last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant. The reason being is I'm going to use the media attention and the extra income I have had over the last few days because I want to pay for someone's IVF journey and I want to do good and I want to do better," she shared in a YouTube video.

Blue, 25, admitted she played into the gossip but claimed she had a good reason to.

Blue revealed she struggled with infertility when she was once trying to get pregnant herself, so she can resonate with women trying to having a baby.

"It was, honestly, like the most lonely experience, because you don't really tell family and friends — it's not something that's spoken about much," she said. "So if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy, I wouldn't have seen the funny side of it."

Nonetheless, the adult film star knows she'll also receive negative comments for feeding into the pregnancy rumors.

"I don't mind the hate," she declared. "You can sit there, judge me, hate me, whatever, because from that, I'm then able to pay for somebody's IVF journey and that is something I'm passionate about."