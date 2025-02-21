or
OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Addresses Mounting Pregnancy Rumors After Sleeping With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Bonnie Blue recently captioned a photo of herself, 'It's giving MILF vibes.'

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

False alarm!

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue revealed she's "not pregnant" after rumors started swirling over the past week.

Blue, 25, admitted she played into the gossip but claimed she had a good reason to.

"The last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant. The reason being is I'm going to use the media attention and the extra income I have had over the last few days because I want to pay for someone's IVF journey and I want to do good and I want to do better," she shared in a YouTube video.

onlyfans bonnie blue addresses pregnancy rumors
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Bonnie Blue admitted she's 'not pregnant' after days of mounting rumors.

Blue revealed she struggled with infertility when she was once trying to get pregnant herself, so she can resonate with women trying to having a baby.

"It was, honestly, like the most lonely experience, because you don't really tell family and friends — it's not something that's spoken about much," she said. "So if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy, I wouldn't have seen the funny side of it."

Nonetheless, the adult film star knows she'll also receive negative comments for feeding into the pregnancy rumors.

"I don't mind the hate," she declared. "You can sit there, judge me, hate me, whatever, because from that, I'm then able to pay for somebody's IVF journey and that is something I'm passionate about."

onlyfans bonnie blue addresses pregnancy rumors
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

The OnlyFans star said she fueled the gossip so she could make more money to give to a someone who is doing IVF.

Bonnie Blue

The pregnancy rumors began after Blue posted on Instagram about giving into her "cravings" of eating chocolate-covered pickles and chicken nuggets. She added fuel to the fire when she said she was planning to have "the world's biggest livestream of a birth" in eight months.

"Don't worry boys, you haven't got to queue for this one," she captioned her post, referencing how she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

onlyfans bonnie blue addresses pregnancy rumors
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

Fellow OnlyFans star Lily Phillips claimed she was pregnant around the same time Blue sparked rumors she was expecting.

Weirdly enough, around the same time Blue sparked pregnancy rumors, her rumored rival Lily Phillips — who went viral for sleeping with more than 100 men in a day — claimed she was having a baby as well.

"The secret is out💗💙 baby Phillips 2025," she captioned a photo of herself, in which she was cradling her stomach.

She also shared an image of two positive pregnancy tests, though fans had their doubts as to whether her claims were true.

onlyfans bonnie blue addresses pregnancy rumors
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram;@bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Phillips insisted she isn't at odds with Blue despite rumors they were competing against each other.

Though social media users believed the two women were enemies and constantly trying to one up each other, Phillips insisted that wasn't the case.

"We’re both doing our own things. We’re both enjoying our job," she said. "Why is there that need for competition and comparison?"

"We’re both smashing it in the same industry," she continued. "There’s room for everyone in the industry and we all have qualities that are different to each other. So we really shouldn’t compare."

