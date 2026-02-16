OnlyFans Star Sami Sheen Stuns in Black Lingerie for Valentine's Day: Photos
Feb. 16 2026, Updated 2:59 p.m. ET
Sami Sheen wowed in a simple black lingerie two-piece paired with thigh-high stockings as she posed on a kitchen counter.
The 21-year-old OnlyFans star looked effortlessly stunning in a recent Instagram post as her long hair cascaded down her back.
Risqué Photos
Her thigh-high tights featured delicate lace at the top, adding a sultry touch to the look. She perched casually on the counter, exuding confidence and ease.
At one point, she playfully lay on her stomach, teasingly showing her backside.
The star captioned the sultry post, "happy valentine's day."
'These Are Everything'
Fans ran to the comments section to swoon over Sheen's pictures.
"WOWWW," someone wrote.
"YES THESE ARE EVERYTHING," another said.
"OH D--- HOT D--- OH MY," a comment read.
Another wrote: "OMGGGGGGGGGGGG."
"God is a woman and she is Sami Sheen," a user declared.
"Hey, get down from there! We cut veggies on that counter, young lady," a person joked.
One user said, "GORGEOUS," while another wrote, "Iconic queen."
More Spicy Snaps
Recently, Sheen also posed poolside in a black-and-white polka-dot bikini.
She shared snaps of herself lying on her back at the water's edge, highlighting her slim, toned frame and belly button piercing.
In another shot, she looked away from the camera, offering fans a peek at her intricate back tattoos.
The final slide captured a short, playful clip of Sheen striking cheeky poses, showing off her confident energy.
Plastic Surgery Transparency
In October 2025, Sheen shared a side-by-side of before and after she had plastic surgery.
One image was the star from years ago with blonde hair and sporting a makeup-free look.
Next to it, Sheen added a recent picture of herself with bright pink hair and a glittery top.
"7 year difference… thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, b--- job, nose job, veneers & kiss 2 on faceapp 💗," she wrote via her Instagram Story.
Her post came after she decided to get a nose job, expressing how she used to be bullied about her face growing up, during an episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
Sheen told her mom, "People would say I looked like my dad. I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, 'You'll never be as pretty as your mom.'"
During the episode, Sheen and Denise Richards drove to her rhinoplasty consultation, where the OnlyFans model admitted she'd wanted the surgery "for as long as [she] can remember."
"I have this freaking honker stuck to my face," Sheen joked, adding that she was "literally paying for [her mom's] nose."