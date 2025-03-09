5 Biggest Revelations From 'Denise Richards & Her Wild Things'
Why Denise Richards and Sami Sheen Decided to Join OnlyFans
In the first episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which premiered on March 4, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, opened up about her journey on OnlyFans while enjoying a shared Pilates lesson with her mother.
"It's just like really hard, like, reading all the messages. And like...I don't know. It's a lot," Sami, who joined OnlyFans in June 2022, shared.
Denise, meanwhile, discussed the backlash her daughter received after signing up on the adult content platform, saying she was "upset" for Sami.
"I know what it's like starting in this business and having people say certain things. And so I wanted to join [too]. I just felt like I had to have your back," the mom-of-three said of her decision to be part of the platform herself.
Sami admitted she was initially annoyed when Denise made an account, "but now, I don't care."
In a confessional interview, Sami said she was working a minimum-wage job at a candy shop located in Malibu when she first started her page.
She continued, "But I really wanted to start supporting myself. Candy shop ain't gonna cut it! I did think about, like, wait, that's so funny — last week I was selling candy and now I'm selling my nudes on the internet."
While she found success on OnlyFans, Sami revealed she would stop once she has the job she "really likes."
Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen Are Not on Speaking Terms
Denise made a shocking confession about her oldest daughters, saying Sami and Lola are not on speaking terms. Their rift even caused Lola to skip their annual family vacation.
"I don't really know all the details except Sami's ex-boyfriend, Lola has remained friends with him," she told Camille Grammer during a conversation in the series premiere.
Sami and Lola soon shared their sides of the story in their respective confessionals.
Lola said Sami always thought she "wanted her boyfriend," adding, "I introduced them! She expected me to just completely drop him as a friend and just leave a hang-out if he was there."
Meanwhile, the 20-year-old content creator accused her sister of "breaking girl code" by talking about her behind her back.
"I would never do that to a friend, let alone my sister," Sami guaranteed.
Lola Sheen Called Dad Charlie Sheen 'So Logical'
After Denise confirmed Lola and Sami were not on speaking terms, the 19-year-old revealed she reached out to her dad and confided in him.
"Sometimes I get super amped up when I'm talking to my mom and Sami, so I called my dad for a while, and he really helped me. He's so good at helping my brain because he's so logical," Lola said of her famous dad.
"A lot of people say it's surprising that I'm a woman of God," said Lola. "I actually saw an article that said, 'Lola an apple that fell far from the tree,' or something. I think the only thing we have in common is that we're in the same family."
Denise Richards Declared She Will Never Divorce Aaron Phypers
During the premiere of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Denise and Camille shared some life stories while driving around Los Angeles.
Camille looked back at her 14-year marriage to Kelsey Grammer, saying, "I felt like my whole world fell apart."
"The judgment from other people and being made out to be this awful woman," the Wild Things star empathized with her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate.
After Camille noted they get "tossed to the curb," Denise declared she will never divorce Aaron Phypers "even if [they] hate each other."
Denise Richards and Tori Spelling Spilled a Secret
Denise had a heartfelt — and cheeky — conversation with her longtime pal Tori Spelling for lunch during the premiere of her Bravo show.
After reminiscing about their past relationships, Tori said she misses Denise's dad, Irv.
"I'm gonna tell him," Denise responded before dropping a shocking revelation about their families. "You know that a hairdresser a long time ago wanted to set my dad up with your mom."
"Nope, didn't know this. They'd be cute together," Tori said.
Denise revealed her father was "so intimidated," adding, "I was like, 'Dad, please.' How great would that be? We could've been stepsisters!"