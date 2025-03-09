5 Biggest Revelations From 'Denise Richards & Her Wild Things'

In the first episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which premiered on March 4, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, opened up about her journey on OnlyFans while enjoying a shared Pilates lesson with her mother.

"It's just like really hard, like, reading all the messages. And like...I don't know. It's a lot," Sami, who joined OnlyFans in June 2022, shared.

Denise, meanwhile, discussed the backlash her daughter received after signing up on the adult content platform, saying she was "upset" for Sami.

"I know what it's like starting in this business and having people say certain things. And so I wanted to join [too]. I just felt like I had to have your back," the mom-of-three said of her decision to be part of the platform herself.

Sami admitted she was initially annoyed when Denise made an account, "but now, I don't care."

In a confessional interview, Sami said she was working a minimum-wage job at a candy shop located in Malibu when she first started her page.

She continued, "But I really wanted to start supporting myself. Candy shop ain't gonna cut it! I did think about, like, wait, that's so funny — last week I was selling candy and now I'm selling my nudes on the internet."

While she found success on OnlyFans, Sami revealed she would stop once she has the job she "really likes."