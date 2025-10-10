Sami Sheen Details All of Her Plastic Surgeries With Shocking Before-and-After Photos
Oct. 10 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Sami Sheen is owning her transformation.
The 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, to show off her stunning before-and-after photos.
The side-by-side image featured Sami from several years ago, sporting blonde hair and a makeup-free look.
Next to it, she added a recent photo of herself with bright pink locks and a glittery bikini top, as her assets nearly oozed out.
“7 year difference… thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, b--- job, nose job, veneers & kiss 2 on faceapp 💗,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.
Her post comes months after she opened up about why she decided to get a nose job. In a March episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami got candid about the bullying she faced growing up.
Sami told her mom, "People would say I looked like my dad. I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, 'You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"
The episode showed Sami and Denise driving to her rhinoplasty consultation, where the young OnlyFans model admitted she’d wanted the surgery “for as long as [she] can remember.”
"I have this freaking honker stuck to my face," Sami joked, adding that she was “literally paying for [her mom’s] nose.”
During the appointment, she even pointed to Denise’s face to show the surgeon exactly what she wanted.
The following month, Sami revealed even more about her cosmetic journey in a TikTok video.
"Apparently I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job," she said. "So I figured I would p--- off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done."
- Denise Richards Felt 'Embarrassed' and 'Shameful' After Ex Aaron Phypers Allegedly Leaked Her Nudes: 'It's Been Difficult for My Daughters'
- Inside Charlie Sheen and Daughter Sami's Complicated Relationship Over the Years
- Charlie Sheen Claims Matthew Perry 'Wasn't Sober' Before His Death: 'I Felt Really Bad'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She continued, “For starters, I started getting lip filler when I was 18 and I do a touchup every year because I’m addicted. I absolutely hate the way my lips look without filler in it and I continue to overline my lips still. It’s an addiction.”
Sami also shared that she once tried Botox to lift her eyebrows — but it didn’t go as planned.
“I was one of the rare people … it weighed my whole face down,” she admitted, saying she let it dissolve naturally and hasn’t gone back for more.
She later tried nose filler to straighten her bridge and tip but said it “only worked a tiny bit,” which eventually led her to go through with rhinoplasty.
Beyond facial work, Sami also opened up about getting b----- implants nearly two years ago, explaining how they’ve now “fully dropped” and aren’t quite the size she wanted.
“When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger and I think I’m going to go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural,” she explained.
By June, Sami revealed she plans to remove her implants due to health issues that developed after the surgery.
"I'm all for putting your health first, but maybe I should wait until after Halloween to get my knockers removed because I've always wanted to dress up as Pamela Anderson," she said in a June 30 TikTok video. "And now I finally have the blonde hair and big t--- combo. And I've never been able to dress up like her before."
She added with a pout, "I don't know you guys, I don't want to get rid of them!"