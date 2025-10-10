Sami Sheen Details All of Her Plastic Surgeries With Shocking Before-and-After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen is owning her transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, to show off her stunning before-and-after photos. The side-by-side image featured Sami from several years ago, sporting blonde hair and a makeup-free look. Next to it, she added a recent photo of herself with bright pink locks and a glittery bikini top, as her assets nearly oozed out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen revealed all the plastic surgeries she’s had over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

“7 year difference… thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, b--- job, nose job, veneers & kiss 2 on faceapp 💗,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Her post comes months after she opened up about why she decided to get a nose job. In a March episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami got candid about the bullying she faced growing up. Sami told her mom, "People would say I looked like my dad. I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, 'You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The OnlyFans star admitted to getting lip filler, a nose job, Botox and b----- implants.

Article continues below advertisement

The episode showed Sami and Denise driving to her rhinoplasty consultation, where the young OnlyFans model admitted she’d wanted the surgery “for as long as [she] can remember.” "I have this freaking honker stuck to my face," Sami joked, adding that she was “literally paying for [her mom’s] nose.”

Article continues below advertisement

During the appointment, she even pointed to Denise’s face to show the surgeon exactly what she wanted. The following month, Sami revealed even more about her cosmetic journey in a TikTok video. "Apparently I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job," she said. "So I figured I would p--- off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen said she was bullied about her looks when she was younger.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “For starters, I started getting lip filler when I was 18 and I do a touchup every year because I’m addicted. I absolutely hate the way my lips look without filler in it and I continue to overline my lips still. It’s an addiction.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sami also shared that she once tried Botox to lift her eyebrows — but it didn’t go as planned. “I was one of the rare people … it weighed my whole face down,” she admitted, saying she let it dissolve naturally and hasn’t gone back for more. She later tried nose filler to straighten her bridge and tip but said it “only worked a tiny bit,” which eventually led her to go through with rhinoplasty.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The reality star plans to remove her implants because of health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond facial work, Sami also opened up about getting b----- implants nearly two years ago, explaining how they’ve now “fully dropped” and aren’t quite the size she wanted. “When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger and I think I’m going to go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural,” she explained.