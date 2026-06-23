NEWS Oprah Winfrey Exposes Whitney Houston's Fall Off Stage Decades After 'Begging' Audience Not to Leak Incident to Press: 'She Would Be Destroyed' Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey asked her live show audience to keep Whitney Houston's fall off the stage a secret. Olivia Callanan June 23 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During an appearance at Cannes Lions, where she was honored with the festival's LionHeart Award, Oprah Winfrey, 72, opened up about a painful chapter tied to her years hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show, her relationship with Whitney Houston. Winfrey recalled the singer's final visit to the show, when Houston, who had relapsed, lost her footing and tumbled off the stage in front of the live audience. Winfrey said she pleaded with everyone in the room not to leak word of the incident to reporters, worried that public knowledge of the fall could have destroyed Houston.

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'One of the Most Powerful Interviews'

Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey called her interview with Whitney Houston one of her most powerful conversations.

Before the interview began, Winfrey explained that she pulled Houston aside privately to set the tone for what was to come. "We did the whole, 'Hey girl, how you doing?' greeting thing and then I stopped the cameras and I went behind stage and I said, 'So tell me, what do you want to happen here? And I'm gonna tell you what I want to happen here,'" Winfrey said. "And that was one of the most powerful interviews." However, the next time Houston showed up to the talk show, circumstances had changed drastically.

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'That Would Not Happen Today'

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Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey knew she could trust her talk show audience to stay quiet.

Winfrey explained that by the time Houston came back to perform for what would be her final appearance on the show, she was struggling again with substance abuse. "I had such trust from The Oprah Show audience … I think it was [Houston's] last show with us, and she had gone back on drugs," Winfrey shared. "The first interview I did with her when we'd gone behind stage and I asked her about her intention, she was clean, but the day she came to my show then to perform in front of the audience, she was not, and she fell off of the stage." Winfrey understood instantly how damaging it would be if word of the incident ever surfaced publicly. "I knew that if that story got out … she would be destroyed by that," she said. "And so even though the audience was there and the audience had cameras, I begged them not to put those pictures out because it would ruin her life, and they did not. That would not happen today, I can tell you that."

A Tragic Ending

Source: MEGA Whitney Houston passed away in 2012 after a long battle with substance abuse.