'Ozempic' Oprah Winfrey Looks Unrecognizable During Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Oprah Winfrey is getting plenty of attention online after stepping out at Paris Fashion Week — and fans are buzzing about her noticeably slimmer look. A short clip of the media mogul attending the fashion event recently began circulating on social media. In the video, Winfrey is seen walking through a building entrance while surrounded by a small group of people.

Source: @ellefrance/TikTok Oprah Winfrey attended Paris Fashion Week.

The longtime talk show host kept her look stylish yet relaxed for the outing. She wore a camel-colored cropped jacket paired with high-waisted blue jeans. The outfit was finished with oversized sunglasses and a light-colored handbag as she made her way through the space. Her hair was styled in a sleek low ponytail, giving the look a polished touch. Winfrey was also spotted sitting along the runway with her longtime best friend Gayle King.

What happened to Oprah Winfrey 😭pic.twitter.com/9ce23vSrVy — Zwide ka Langa 🇿🇦 (@BafanaMNxumalo) March 6, 2026 Source: @BafanaMNxumalo/X

Although the clip was brief, it quickly gained traction online. Many viewers began commenting on Winfrey’s noticeably slimmer appearance.

Some social media users even started referring to the TV icon as “Ozempic Oprah,” referencing Ozempic, the diabetes medication that has recently become widely discussed for its weight-loss effects. “Why does everyone on Ozempic walk hunched over???” one asked.

Source: @ellefrance/TikTok;MEGA A video of the TV host quickly went viral online.

Another user shared their opinion about her fashion choices: “Her stylist hates her. Every single piece of clothing that is picked for her is the wrong one for her body shape.” A third commenter weighed in, saying, “Celebrities have got this extreme fear of aging, so they take extreme measures to slow down the aging process!”

Winfrey previously revealed that she began taking a GLP-1 weight-loss medication nearly three years ago after reaching a turning point in her health journey. She said the decision came after realizing she was dealing with obesity and needed medical help to manage it. “I thought it was about discipline and willpower. But I stopped blaming myself,” Winfrey told People. “I feel more alive and more vibrant than I’ve ever been.”

Source: @oprah/Instagram Fans noticed that Oprah Winfrey looked slimmer than ever in the new video.

In her book Enough: Your Health, Your Weight and What It’s Like to Be Free, which she wrote with obesity expert Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff, Winfrey described the medication as an important instrument for managing cravings. She called it “a tool to help you manage the messages that are being sent to your brain about overeating.”

Typically, she takes the shots weekly, though she sometimes stretches the schedule. “Sometimes I can go 10 or 12 days because I still feel the effects of the week before,” she said.

Winfrey explained that the side effects have been manageable. “I had some digestion issues, so I have to drink enough water, and I have to take magnesium,” she explained. “You need to start slow and gradual. If you start by taking too much at one time, you have more of a chance of messing yourself up.”

Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey previously shared that she takes a GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

Along with the medication, Winfrey also focuses on staying active with regular workouts. She shared that her routine includes running on the treadmill, hiking and weight lifting. “I don't recognize the person who feels sluggish when she doesn't work out,” she explained.