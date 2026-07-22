Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Favorite Guilty Pleasure Gayle King Can't Stop Teasing Her About

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Oprah Winfrey revealed a surprising guilty pleasure that her longtime friend Gayle King can't stop teasing her about. During her appearance on Keke Palmer's "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast on July 21, the talk show host revealed that her "favorite guilty pleasure is doing absolutely nothing." "When the day has gone and I say, 'What have I accomplished? Not one d--- thing,'" she joked.

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Source: @BabythisisKekePalmer/YouTube Oprah Winfrey admitted that Gayle King chides her for her homebody personality.

She also revealed that her BFF and fellow TV journalist, King, has an issue with the way she spends her free time. "I don't know how we've remained friends for 50 years 'cause we're so opposite," Winfrey said. "And she'll call me sometimes and say, 'What are you doing, sitting with your thoughts?' And I go, 'That's exactly what I'm doing,'" she quipped.

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Oprah Winfrey Is an Avid Reader

Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey said she and Gayle King have been friends for '50 years.'

According to her, her idea of a "perfect day" includes quietly cozying up at home, especially when it is raining outside, something that reminds her of her childhood in Mississippi. The TV legend also gave an insight into her favorite hobby. "[I like] having a fireplace, having a dog and reading a book. And having another book after that to read, so you have a little stack," she said. "But I know that's not fun for most people. Gayle's like, 'Oh, God,'" she acknowledged.

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Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey revealed her real name is 'Orpah.'

The Oprah Winfrey Show host also made a surprising name reveal during the podcast. At the beginning of the interview, she shared that her real first name is "Orpah." "[It's] from the Bible. Ruth 1:14," she added. "Nobody knew how to spell it. On my birth certificate, it's 'Orpah,' and then people started calling me Oprah...I didn't learn until I was 20 that this isn't really my name," she revealed.

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Oprah Winfrey Revealed Her Past Romantic Trauma Made Her Stronger

Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey has been in a relationship with Stedman Graham since 1986.

The 72-year-old shared some insights from her personal life. Although she has been in a long-term relationship with Stedman Graham since 1986, her previous romantic experiences weren't always successful. "I was always attracted to somebody who was in one way or another trying to tell me I wasn't good enough," she said. "Any time you think it's about the other person, that person is showing up to show you who you are. So, if you're in a relationship where you've taken a lot of stuff, it's really not about that person. It's about what is it about you that doesn't have the value for yourself that you're willing to let yourself be treated that way?" Winfrey continued.

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Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey said she learned a lot from her failed relationships in the past.