Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Favorite Guilty Pleasure Gayle King Can't Stop Teasing Her About
July 22 2026, Published 2:23 a.m. ET
Oprah Winfrey revealed a surprising guilty pleasure that her longtime friend Gayle King can't stop teasing her about.
During her appearance on Keke Palmer's "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast on July 21, the talk show host revealed that her "favorite guilty pleasure is doing absolutely nothing."
"When the day has gone and I say, 'What have I accomplished? Not one d--- thing,'" she joked.
She also revealed that her BFF and fellow TV journalist, King, has an issue with the way she spends her free time.
"I don't know how we've remained friends for 50 years 'cause we're so opposite," Winfrey said.
"And she'll call me sometimes and say, 'What are you doing, sitting with your thoughts?' And I go, 'That's exactly what I'm doing,'" she quipped.
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According to her, her idea of a "perfect day" includes quietly cozying up at home, especially when it is raining outside, something that reminds her of her childhood in Mississippi.
The TV legend also gave an insight into her favorite hobby.
"[I like] having a fireplace, having a dog and reading a book. And having another book after that to read, so you have a little stack," she said.
"But I know that's not fun for most people. Gayle's like, 'Oh, God,'" she acknowledged.
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The Oprah Winfrey Show host also made a surprising name reveal during the podcast. At the beginning of the interview, she shared that her real first name is "Orpah."
"[It's] from the Bible. Ruth 1:14," she added.
"Nobody knew how to spell it. On my birth certificate, it's 'Orpah,' and then people started calling me Oprah...I didn't learn until I was 20 that this isn't really my name," she revealed.
Oprah Winfrey Revealed Her Past Romantic Trauma Made Her Stronger
The 72-year-old shared some insights from her personal life. Although she has been in a long-term relationship with Stedman Graham since 1986, her previous romantic experiences weren't always successful.
"I was always attracted to somebody who was in one way or another trying to tell me I wasn't good enough," she said.
"Any time you think it's about the other person, that person is showing up to show you who you are. So, if you're in a relationship where you've taken a lot of stuff, it's really not about that person. It's about what is it about you that doesn't have the value for yourself that you're willing to let yourself be treated that way?" Winfrey continued.
"I realized that I was no different than the women that I had grown up with and said I would never be that way," Winfrey recalled thinking after being in a tumultuous relationship in her 20s.
"I realized that all of the bad relationships were my best teachers. If you're with somebody that's not loving you the way you want to be loved or seeing you the way you want to be seen, that's not on them. That's on you. And the reason it keeps showing up wearing a different pair of pants is because God [or] the universe is trying to get you to see it," she added.