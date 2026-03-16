Oprah Winfrey Fires Back at Haters Who Shaded Her for Walking Like She Was '90 Years Old' at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Couldn’t See!'

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Oprah Winfrey silenced criticism about her “90-year-old” walk during Paris Fashion Week. In a behind-the-scenes video from an interview on Friday, March 13, the media personality, 72, addressed why she seemed to be strolling tentatively in France earlier this month.

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"On the internet, somebody was, you know how people drag you on the internet. So they were dragging me and Gayle [King] saying, ‘Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old,'" she explained. "And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloe fashion show and my [assistant] had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car.” The shades did not have a prescription, therefore impairing Winfrey’s sight. "I didn’t know where I was walking, I could not see," she laughed. "So everybody who’s saying ‘you’re walking like you’re 90,’ I could not see! I told security, 'I can’t see. I can’t see. Tell me, tell me where I’m walking. I can’t see.'"

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Source: @ELLEFRANCE/TIKTOK Oprah Winfrey was criticized for her walk.

Winfrey added, "And Gayle's like, 'I got two broken toes. I can’t walk.' And that’s the reason we looked like we were 90 years old is because I couldn't see and Gayle's got two broken toes!"

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Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey attended Paris Fashion Week.

The former television host looked unrecognizable as she flaunted her slim physique at Paris Fashion Week, but X users were more focused on her appearing to have trouble walking. “Glad she lost the weight however she looks weak!” one person wrote, while another commented, “She seems to be struggling to even walk straight.” A third added, “Ozempic X 100.”

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Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey has been outspoken about her weight loss.

Winfrey’s body transformation involved rewriting her relationship with food. “I’ve just had a croissant. And I ate the full thing,” she proudly declared in a December 2025 interview. “[Before,] I would have been thinking, ‘How many calories in that croissant? How long is it going to take me to work it off? If I have the croissant, I won’t be able to have dinner.’ I’d still be thinking about that d--- croissant! I felt nothing. The only thing I thought was, ‘I need to clean up these crumbs.’”

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Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey admitted she used a GLP-1 to shed pounds.