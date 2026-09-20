Oprah Winfrey Says She Never Felt Loved by Her Mother But Made Peace With Her Before Her Death
Sept. 20 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET
Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her complicated relationship with her late mother, Vernita Lee.
During an intimate conversation on "The Mel Robbins Podcast," the 72-year-old media mogul revealed she doesn't remember feeling loved by her mother while growing up, or ever hearing her say she was proud of her. Despite the painful childhood memories, Winfrey said she was able to make peace with Lee long before she died in 2018.
Oprah Winfrey Says She Never Felt Loved by Her Mother
Winfrey candidly admitted that although she now understands her mother loved her in the best way she knew how, she didn't experience that love as a child.
"I know that I never felt it," Winfrey said. "I know that I was never shown it."
She added that she couldn't recall a single moment when Lee complimented her or told her, "I'm proud of you."
Oprah Winfrey Nearly 'Wrecked' Her Car Over Mom's Comment
Years later, a seemingly casual comment from Lee left Winfrey stunned.
While the two were driving together in Chicago, Lee remarked, "We didn't have much, but we sure had love."
"I almost wrecked the car," Winfrey recalled, remembering thinking, "What are you talking about?"
The comment was jarring because Lee's recollection of their family life differed so dramatically from how Winfrey remembered experiencing her childhood.
Oprah Winfrey Remembers Being Punished for Reading
One childhood memory that has stuck with Winfrey involved her love of books.
She recalled sitting inside reading one hot summer day when her mother questioned why she wasn't outside with the other children.
According to Winfrey, Lee accused her of thinking she was "better than everybody else" because she wanted to stay inside and read.
"So I remember being punished for wanting to read," Winfrey told Robbins.
- Oprah Winfrey Admits Barbara Walters' 'Complex' Relationship With Daughter Jacqueline Was 'One of the Reasons' She 'Never Had Children'
- Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Surviving Repeated Sexual Abuse as a Child: 'Why Did That Happen to Me?'
- Oprah Winfrey Looks Slim in Leggings After Embracing GLP-1 Medication: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Oprah Winfrey Learned to Accept What Her Mother Could Give
Winfrey said a lesson she learned from Bishop T.D. Jakes eventually helped her understand her mother differently.
Jakes described people as having different capacities for love, warning against seeking "10-gallon love" from someone with only a "pint-size ability" to provide it.
Winfrey realized Lee might not have been capable of giving her the affection and validation she wanted, but she expressed love in other ways, including cooking for her family.
Oprah Winfrey Came to Understand Her Mother's Struggles
As she got older, Winfrey also developed a different perspective on Lee's life.
Her mother worked as a maid for much of her life, spending her days caring for other people's homes and children.
Winfrey said she eventually understood that by the time Lee returned home, she may simply have had little emotional energy left to give.
"By the time you came home, you had nothing left for me," Winfrey said of the realization. "I recognize that, and I forgive that."
Oprah Winfrey Made Peace With Her Mother Before She Died
Ultimately, Winfrey said she was able to make peace with Lee "long before she died."
Her approach was rooted in a definition of forgiveness she has embraced for years: "giving up the hope that the past could be any different."
Winfrey explained that continuing to wish painful experiences had unfolded differently can leave someone trapped in the past. For her, acceptance became the path toward freedom.
"You forgive for yourself," she explained.