Oprah Winfrey Insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Didn’t Know Anything I Was Going to Ask Them' During Infamous 2021 Interview

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused quite the stir when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to talk about their post-royal life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted with the media mogul, 72, at the time where they unleashed their thoughts surrounding their royal exit that occurred a year prior. Now, Winfrey is lifting the lid on what really went down during the bombshell interview.

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Source: @vanityfair/YouTube Oprah Winfrey looked back on her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In January 2020, Harry, 41, and the Suits star, 44, moved their family to Montecito, Calif., and announced they would be stepping back as senior members of The Firm. Winfrey shared some insight into the "Megxit" interview in a Vanity Fair video published on Tuesday, July 22.

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The Interview Took Almost 4 Hours to Film

Source: @vanityfair/YouTube The Sussexes moved to California in 2020.

“They didn’t know, obviously, anything that I was going to ask them, but I had said to them ahead of time, ‘I’m going to try to cover everything,'" The Butler actress recalled. “This interview took three and a half hours. And as is always the case for me, I want it to be a win-win for [them],” she continued about speaking with the Sussexes.

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Source: @vanityfair/YouTube Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed the royal family was racist in their interview.

Winfrey went on: “So I was just trying to carefully go through everything that had come up in the past.” In the interview, Harry and Meghan mentioned the plethora of emotions they felt while living in the U.K. as members of the royal family. Meghan — who was pregnant with daughter Princess Lilibet at the time — claimed the family was racist and offered no support to her. She also detailed experiencing suicidal thoughts and mental health issues during her pregnancy with her first child, Prince Archie.

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'Were You Silent or Silenced?'

Source: @vanityfair/YouTube Oprah Winfrey also recalled her famous 'were you silent or silenced' moment with Meghan Markle.

Perhaps the most viral moment from the interview occurred when Winfrey asked the former actress whether she was "silent or silenced" by the royal family, to which Meghan bluntly replied: “The latter." Winfrey famously made a "zipped lip" hand gesture while asking the question, and also looked back on the moment in her Vanity Fair clip. “I don’t know where the h--- that came from,” The Color Purple star chuckled about her hand movement. “I don’t think I’ve done it since.”

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Prince William Was Worried About What the Sussexes Would Say

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was pregnant with daughter Princess Lilibet during her 2021 interview.