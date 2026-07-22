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Oprah Winfrey Insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Didn’t Know Anything I Was Going to Ask Them' During Infamous 2021 Interview

image of meghan markle and Oprah Winfrey
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

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July 22 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused quite the stir when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to talk about their post-royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted with the media mogul, 72, at the time where they unleashed their thoughts surrounding their royal exit that occurred a year prior.

Now, Winfrey is lifting the lid on what really went down during the bombshell interview.

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Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

Oprah Winfrey looked back on her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In January 2020, Harry, 41, and the Suits star, 44, moved their family to Montecito, Calif., and announced they would be stepping back as senior members of The Firm.

Winfrey shared some insight into the "Megxit" interview in a Vanity Fair video published on Tuesday, July 22.

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The Interview Took Almost 4 Hours to Film

image of meghan markle and Oprah Winfrey
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

The Sussexes moved to California in 2020.

“They didn’t know, obviously, anything that I was going to ask them, but I had said to them ahead of time, ‘I’m going to try to cover everything,'" The Butler actress recalled.

“This interview took three and a half hours. And as is always the case for me, I want it to be a win-win for [them],” she continued about speaking with the Sussexes.

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed the royal family was racist in their interview.

Winfrey went on: “So I was just trying to carefully go through everything that had come up in the past.”

In the interview, Harry and Meghan mentioned the plethora of emotions they felt while living in the U.K. as members of the royal family.

Meghan — who was pregnant with daughter Princess Lilibet at the time — claimed the family was racist and offered no support to her. She also detailed experiencing suicidal thoughts and mental health issues during her pregnancy with her first child, Prince Archie.

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'Were You Silent or Silenced?'

image of Oprah Winfrey
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

Oprah Winfrey also recalled her famous 'were you silent or silenced' moment with Meghan Markle.

Perhaps the most viral moment from the interview occurred when Winfrey asked the former actress whether she was "silent or silenced" by the royal family, to which Meghan bluntly replied: “The latter."

Winfrey famously made a "zipped lip" hand gesture while asking the question, and also looked back on the moment in her Vanity Fair clip.

“I don’t know where the h--- that came from,” The Color Purple star chuckled about her hand movement. “I don’t think I’ve done it since.”

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Prince William Was Worried About What the Sussexes Would Say

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was pregnant with daughter Princess Lilibet during her 2021 interview.

“I wanted to be clear, because was she silenced? Were people telling her not to talk?” she explained. “I said it for clarification, because I didn’t want later to hear, ‘Well, no, it wasn’t that. It really was that I was silenced. They wouldn’t let me talk.’ So it was all for clarification.”

It was previously reported Prince William was "sick with worry" about his estranged brother's interview with Winfrey.

Royal author Christopher Andersen wrote in his Kate Middleton biography, Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, the Prince of Wales, 44, was "retching for a week" before the chat.

“William was too distracted to think of food" over what Harry and Meghan would spill about the family.

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