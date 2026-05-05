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Prince William Was 'Sick With Worry' Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview in 2021

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Source: MEGA

Prince William was reportedly so nervous about the Sussexes' interview that he couldn't even eat.

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May 5 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Prince William was a nervous wreck before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV back in 2021.

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image of prince harry, meghan markle, Oprah Winfrey
Source: CBS

The Sussexes spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about life after leaving the royal family.

In royal author Christopher Andersen's new biography about Kate Middleton, he claimed the Prince of Wales, 43, was “literally sick with worry” leading up to the Sussexes' sit-down.

Kate, 44, “could hear her husband retching in the bathroom” a week before the interview debuted, the expert penned in his book Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen.

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Meghan Markle Discussed Mental Health Issues in Her 2021 Oprah Winfrey Chat

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018.

William was “too distracted to think of food” due to his apprehension over what Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, would spill to viewers.

In their talk with Winfrey, 72, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed their struggles as senior members of The Firm, their grand wedding at Windsor Castle and the birth of their first child, Prince Archie.

The Suits actress claimed the royal family questioned Archie's skin color, and she also detailed her mental health struggles while being in the Windsor clan.

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Kate Middleton Was 'Done' With Prince Harry After His 2025 BBC Interview

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Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton reportedly hit her breaking point with Prince Harry after his interview with the BBC in May 2025.

Meghan also briefly described her rift with the Princess of Wales, alleging the mom-of-three made her cry over flower girl dresses for her May 2018 nuptials.

The pair officially ceased their royal duties in early 2021 after they announced their decision to move to Montecito, Calif., and step down as working members of the family a year prior.

Elsewhere in Andersen's book, he wrote about how Kate hit her breaking point with Harry after he mentioned King Charles' cancer battle in a May 2025 interview with the BBC.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry discussed King Charles' cancer diagnosis in his BBC chat.

"I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry said at the time, which made the Duchess of Cambridge “more disappointed than angry."

“But William, who had already slammed the door shut on his brother over what Harry wrote in [his 2023 memoir] Spare, was, in the words of a courtier, ‘apoplectic’ with rage,” Andersen scribed. “Now it was time to nail the door shut once and for all, and for the first time Kate, who had worked harder than anyone to mend the rift between the brothers, willingly handed her husband a hammer.”

According to the author, Kate "reached her limit" with the Invictus Games founder and “promised” William she “was done” with her brother-in-law.

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