Andy Cohen Jokingly Asks Tom Schwartz If He Was 'Silent Or Silenced' When Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Romance Began

Mar. 23 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Andy Cohen evoked a Meghan Markle reference to ask Tom Schwartz what he knew about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair.

During the taping of the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion on Thursday, March 23, the Bravo boss took to his Instagram Stories to jokingly ask the TomTom co-owner the question that's on everyone's minds when it comes to Scandoval, as the public accused him of covering up his best friend's tryst.

"You know what I need to know from you?" Cohen asked Schwartz before making a reference to Oprah Winfrey's infamous question to the Duchess of Sussex about the royal family. "Were you silent or were you silenced? Think about that."

"I'm going to marinate on that," the 40-year-old told the Watch What Happens Live host, before teasing the drama of filming the special by declaring, "Let's get down and dirty."

Cohen also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how Katie Maloney and Lala Kent were prepping for what may be the most wild reunion in Bravo history. "Big day in Los Angeles! Big day for you two! How are we feeling?" he asked while panning the camera to the reality stars.

"We're ready," the Something About Her cofounder noted, before the Give Them Lala author chimed in, "We're at a 10. But when I go out there I'll be at a 100."

The upcoming special will be one for the books after it was revealed that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Leviss for seven months behind her back.

"It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I'm sure we'll go into detail about all of that at the reunion," Leviss said during a Wednesday, March 22, interview — the same say she confirmed she would be present for the taping.

"I don't know where our relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out," she explained of her romance with Sandoval. "I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes ... We're not putting a label on anything."

