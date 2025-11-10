or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Orlando Bloom
OK LogoNEWS

'Weird and Petty': Orlando Bloom Criticized for Posing With Rachel Lynn Matthews in Her Katy Perry Halloween Costume

Photo of Rachel Lynn Matthews, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Source: @rachellynnmatthews/instagram;mega

Orlando Bloom was accused of throwing shade when he posed with actress Rachel Lynn Matthews on Halloween, as she was dressed as his ex Katy Perry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Orlando Bloom is being accused of poking fun at ex-fiancée Katy Perry.

In newly surfaced photos from Halloween, the actor was seen smiling while talking a selfie with actress Rachel Lynn Matthews, who was dressed up as the singer from her widely criticized Blue Origin space trip. The dad-of-two went as a skeleton, complete with face paint.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Lynn Matthews Dresses as Katy Perry for Halloween

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Orlando Bloom was accused of throwing shade at ex Katy Perry when he snapped a photo with Rachel Lynn Matthews dressed up as the singer.
Source: @rachellynnmatthews/instagram

Orlando Bloom was accused of throwing shade at ex Katy Perry when he snapped a photo with Rachel Lynn Matthews dressed up as the singer.

In addition to the selfie Matthews posted — which showed her in a metallic blue jumpsuit and a dark, long wig — she posted a picture of herself kissing the ground, mimicking what the mom-of-one, 41, did when she touched down from the 11-minute space flight.

The Do Revenge star, 32, captioned the second picture, "TAKE UP SPACE!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Orlando Bloom Was Accused of Shading His Ex-Fiancée

Photo of Matthews appeared to make fun of Perry's space trip.
Source: mega

Matthews appeared to make fun of Perry's space trip.

It's unclear if Matthews and Bloom are just friends, something more or just happened to run in to each other at a Halloween party, but social media users felt the British heartthrob, 45, was making fun of the "Roar" crooner.

"Shame on her and Orlando," one person wrote of Matthews, while another tweeted, "This is so weird. There’s petty and there’s this 😂😂."

"That’s so tacky and cruel… they have a child together," another pointed out of the exes.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Rachel Lynn Matthews Have a Boyfriend?

MORE ON:
Orlando Bloom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

On the other hand, some claimed the two were "just having fun," noting Matthews appears to have a boyfriend.

"The way this is a complete lie omg...the girl in the picture is actress Rachel Matthews and while she did dress up as Katy Perry for Halloween she COINCIDENTALLY met Orlando Bloom the same night and has no other connection to him," one fan declared in her defense. "This is her with her REAL boyfriend Will Erwin 😭."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split

The exes co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, 5.
Source: mega

The exes co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, 5.

As OK! reported, the duo's breakup was revealed over the summer after nearly 10 years together.

"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The stars got engaged in 2019 but never made it down the aisle.
Source: mega

The stars got engaged in 2019 but never made it down the aisle.

In September, the Lord of the Rings alum insisted he and Perry were on good terms.

“I’m so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter," he shared in an interview. "You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it."

"We’re great," Bloom continued. "We’re going to be great. Nothing but love."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.