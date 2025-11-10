'Weird and Petty': Orlando Bloom Criticized for Posing With Rachel Lynn Matthews in Her Katy Perry Halloween Costume

Article continues below advertisement

Orlando Bloom is being accused of poking fun at ex-fiancée Katy Perry. In newly surfaced photos from Halloween, the actor was seen smiling while talking a selfie with actress Rachel Lynn Matthews, who was dressed up as the singer from her widely criticized Blue Origin space trip. The dad-of-two went as a skeleton, complete with face paint.

Rachel Lynn Matthews Dresses as Katy Perry for Halloween

Source: @rachellynnmatthews/instagram Orlando Bloom was accused of throwing shade at ex Katy Perry when he snapped a photo with Rachel Lynn Matthews dressed up as the singer.

In addition to the selfie Matthews posted — which showed her in a metallic blue jumpsuit and a dark, long wig — she posted a picture of herself kissing the ground, mimicking what the mom-of-one, 41, did when she touched down from the 11-minute space flight. The Do Revenge star, 32, captioned the second picture, "TAKE UP SPACE!!"

Orlando Bloom Was Accused of Shading His Ex-Fiancée

Source: mega Matthews appeared to make fun of Perry's space trip.

It's unclear if Matthews and Bloom are just friends, something more or just happened to run in to each other at a Halloween party, but social media users felt the British heartthrob, 45, was making fun of the "Roar" crooner. "Shame on her and Orlando," one person wrote of Matthews, while another tweeted, "This is so weird. There’s petty and there’s this 😂😂." "That’s so tacky and cruel… they have a child together," another pointed out of the exes.

Does Rachel Lynn Matthews Have a Boyfriend?

Katy Perry seemingly kisses the ground after returning from Space. pic.twitter.com/ugi07THOjC — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025

On the other hand, some claimed the two were "just having fun," noting Matthews appears to have a boyfriend. "The way this is a complete lie omg...the girl in the picture is actress Rachel Matthews and while she did dress up as Katy Perry for Halloween she COINCIDENTALLY met Orlando Bloom the same night and has no other connection to him," one fan declared in her defense. "This is her with her REAL boyfriend Will Erwin 😭."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split

Source: mega The exes co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, 5.

As OK! reported, the duo's breakup was revealed over the summer after nearly 10 years together. "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Source: mega The stars got engaged in 2019 but never made it down the aisle.