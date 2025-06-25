Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split After 10 Years, Insider Reveals: They're 'Amicable'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are dunzo, according to an insider.
“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told a news outlet on Wednesday, June 25. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”
The singer, 40, who shares daughter Daisy with the actor, haven't been in a good place for a while, the insider spilled.
Perry is "keeping busy" on tour and "distracted" by the recent breakup, the source said, noting things have been "tense" between the former flames as of late.
For now, the "Roar" songstress is "renting out" her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif.
“But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source said, adding that the duo were “planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed” and “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour.”
The stars were first linked in 2016 after they were seen at Golden Globes after-parties together. They briefly split in 2017 but reconciled in 2018. They later got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and were supposed to get married in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they delayed the nuptials.
Perry later announced in March 2020 that she was pregnant with their little girl.
As OK! previously reported, the duo were headed toward a split despite being with each other in Australia as of late.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Bloom, 48, who shares son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr, could be seen with his little girl sitting on his shoulders as the Kingdom of Heaven star strolled alongside an unidentified man ahead of Perry's concert at RAC Arena later that evening. The "Dark Horse" hitmaker was only in Perth for two shows.
Earlier this month, a source claimed Perry and Bloom had been "spending more and more time apart" and "aren't living the same lives anymore."
Their inner circle became aware of how the lovebirds had "grown apart," as the insider stated: "It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows."