or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Orlando Bloom
OK LogoNEWS

Orlando Bloom Admits 'We All Need a Bit of a Laugh' as He Appears on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Amid Katy Perry Split Rumors

Photo of Orlando Bloom; picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube; MEGA

Orlando Bloom appeared in good spirits on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' despite swirling breakup rumors.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

No matter the state of his relationship with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom will always have his sense of humor.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor seemed to be in good spirits on Thursday, June 12, as he appeared for an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark alongside Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Article continues below advertisement

Orlando Bloom Seems in Good Spirits Amid Split Rumors

orlando bloom laugh live with kelly and mark katy perry split rumors
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube

The actor mentioned needing a 'laugh' while discussing his new movie 'Deep Cover.'

Bloom joined the talk show to promote his new film Deep Cover, which became available for streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, June 12.

While encouraging fans to watch the comedy-crime movie — which follows an improv teacher and two of her students as they impersonate dangerous criminals in London — Bloom discussed how viewers are almost guaranteed to giggle when watching the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube

"We just had a really fun time. The script is really tight, I recommend everybody watch it with a pizza. Get a group of friends and watch it on Amazon. It’s a really great time. It’s a really fun thing to do," he quipped, noting "laughter is contagious."

He added: "And I feel like in this day and age, we all need a bit of a laugh."

Article continues below advertisement

Actor and Katy Perry Reportedly Experiencing 'Tension'

MORE ON:
Orlando Bloom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

orlando bloom laugh live with kelly and mark katy perry split rumors
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are reportedly experiencing relationship woes.

Bloom's interview comes just days after trusted sources claimed there was trouble in paradise between him and Perry.

According to an insider, Bloom and Perry have "been spending more and more time apart," alleging the pair has "grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore."

A second confidant continued: "It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Growing Apart'

orlando bloom laugh live with kelly and mark katy perry split rumors
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been engaged since February 2019.

The "Dark Horse" singer's ongoing Lifetimes Tour isn't helping the apparent situation, either, as the source declared: "Katy has been very busy working, and they are apart often. That has caused tension."

As for whether the A-listers ever plan to tie the knot after getting engaged while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019, the duo reportedly "never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything and Orlando is 'over it.'"

"Things aren’t good," a third source shared of Bloom and Perry — who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, and experienced a brief split when they were dating in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

orlando bloom laugh live with kelly and mark katy perry split rumors
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

While it's unclear where the couple currently stands, they were still together and in love earlier this year, as Perry dished on their relationship during an interview back in January.

"I've talked a lot about love languages and how important they are in learning your partner's love language, and even if it isn't your love language, tapping into that for them," Perry said while explaining how she and Bloom keep their romance alive.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.