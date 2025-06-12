Orlando Bloom Admits 'We All Need a Bit of a Laugh' as He Appears on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Amid Katy Perry Split Rumors
No matter the state of his relationship with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom will always have his sense of humor.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor seemed to be in good spirits on Thursday, June 12, as he appeared for an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark alongside Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.
Orlando Bloom Seems in Good Spirits Amid Split Rumors
Bloom joined the talk show to promote his new film Deep Cover, which became available for streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, June 12.
While encouraging fans to watch the comedy-crime movie — which follows an improv teacher and two of her students as they impersonate dangerous criminals in London — Bloom discussed how viewers are almost guaranteed to giggle when watching the film.
"We just had a really fun time. The script is really tight, I recommend everybody watch it with a pizza. Get a group of friends and watch it on Amazon. It’s a really great time. It’s a really fun thing to do," he quipped, noting "laughter is contagious."
He added: "And I feel like in this day and age, we all need a bit of a laugh."
Actor and Katy Perry Reportedly Experiencing 'Tension'
Bloom's interview comes just days after trusted sources claimed there was trouble in paradise between him and Perry.
According to an insider, Bloom and Perry have "been spending more and more time apart," alleging the pair has "grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore."
A second confidant continued: "It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Growing Apart'
The "Dark Horse" singer's ongoing Lifetimes Tour isn't helping the apparent situation, either, as the source declared: "Katy has been very busy working, and they are apart often. That has caused tension."
As for whether the A-listers ever plan to tie the knot after getting engaged while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019, the duo reportedly "never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything and Orlando is 'over it.'"
"Things aren’t good," a third source shared of Bloom and Perry — who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, and experienced a brief split when they were dating in 2017.
While it's unclear where the couple currently stands, they were still together and in love earlier this year, as Perry dished on their relationship during an interview back in January.
"I've talked a lot about love languages and how important they are in learning your partner's love language, and even if it isn't your love language, tapping into that for them," Perry said while explaining how she and Bloom keep their romance alive.