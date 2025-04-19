Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Love Story: From Burgers to Outer Space
As Katy Perry soared to the outer space (like her song, “Firework”), her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, threw his full support, proving that their love thrives through the years that they’ve been together.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a rare public appearance with their adorable daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom on April 14, as Perry blasted off into space with an all-woman team for 11 minutes.
Perry brought a sentimental touch from home — a small daisy to remind her of their little girl during the incredible adventure.
Now, we take a look back at their thriving love story — one that outlasts TikTok dances and trends.
How It Started
The duo met at a Golden Globes after-party like a scene straight out of a rom-com. According to the singer, their love for In-N-Out burgers kicked off their flirtation.
“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” she revealed during an American Idol episode in March 2019.
“So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs, and all of a sudden I see my [Orlando’s] hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”
But every love has its hurdles. The couple announced a split in February 2017 after whispers of trouble surfaced.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," a statement read.
Friends in the know say it was an amicable parting; in fact, Katy tweeted, "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!"
How It’s Going
Sparks reignited not long after, and they were spotted vacationing together in Prague. By September 2018, they returned to the red carpet at the Global Ocean Gala in Monaco.
Around six months after that, on February 15, 2019, Orlando popped the question to Katy on a helicopter ride, which landed on a rooftop adorned with family and friends.
Describing the proposal on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the “Hot and Cold” hitmaker said it was “very sweet.”
They initially planned to wed in Japan, but the COVID-19 pandemic happened. At the time, she was about to give birth to their daughter, Daisy. Both stars remain tight-lipped about their plans, but a source earlier noted that they eyed to get married by the end of 2024.