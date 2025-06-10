or
Katy Perry Strips Down to Bikini While Lounging in a Sauna During Day Off From Her Lifetimes Tour: Photos

katy perry australia bikini tour
Source: MEGA; @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry sizzled in a bikini while on her Lifetimes Tour in Sydney, Australia.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 8:26 a.m. ET

Katy Perry is heating things up in Australia!

The pop star gave fans a fun peek into her downtime amid her Lifetimes Tour via Instagram, posting a Reel that showed her rocking a tiny black bikini with white trim. The “Thinking of You” singer looked relaxed as she hung out with her crew poolside.

While her friends cooled off in the water, Perry stood at the edge, taking it all in.

“After the bridge climb, slow time,” she said, capturing a laid-back moment as she slowly panned the camera across her body.

“Boop!” she joked, zooming in on her backside.

katy perry tour bikini
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry is enjoying her time in Australia as she wore a skimpy black bikini set.

She cheekily captioned the post, “YAY TO GAY 🏳️‍🌈.”

After the pool hang, Perry and her crew headed into a sauna. Each person laid out their towels and settled in. Perry struck a playful pose, flushed and glowing, sticking out her tongue while sitting cross-legged.

katy perry tour sells out worldwide
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour.

Earlier that day, the group had gone on an adventure, hiking across the Sydney Bridge while proudly waving a rainbow LGBT+ flag.

“Happy Pride,” Perry shouted as city lights sparkled behind her. “Most people stay home on a day off. We climb a bridge — loud and proud.”

Source: @katyperry/Instagram
The "California Gurls" singer's love for the LGBTQ+ community is nothing new.

Back in 2024, when she accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, she gave them a heartfelt shout-out.

“My Katy Cats: You stood by me for a lifetime, and the LGBTQ community, who I recognize I would not be here without, and who show me that you can be both kind and [censored],” she said during her speech.

katy perry lifetimes tour pride
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

The 'California Gurls' hitmaker posted fun bikini moments on Instagram.

She added, “One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here right now is that I’ve learned how to block out all the noise that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women.”

katy perry sydney bridge pride
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

The singer's team carried an LGBT+ rainbow flag on the Sydney Bridge.

As for the Lifetimes Tour, a source close to the singer said it’s been creating some friction between Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album, 143, which came out in September,” the insider told People. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

katy perry orlando bloom tour tension
Source: MEGA

The Lifetimes Tour has sold out several international dates.

“She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship,” they added.

Still, the drama hasn’t slowed the tour’s momentum.

Despite the mixed reviews, Perry’s international stops have been a hit. She sold out three nights in Mexico — even adding an extra date — and her current Australia shows are also fully booked. Up next: the U.S. leg, kicking off July 10 in Denver, Colo.

