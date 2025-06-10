Katy Perry sizzled in a bikini while on her Lifetimes Tour in Sydney, Australia.

The pop star gave fans a fun peek into her downtime amid her Lifetimes Tour via Instagram , posting a Reel that showed her rocking a tiny black bikini with white trim. The “Thinking of You” singer looked relaxed as she hung out with her crew poolside.

Katy Perry is heating things up in Australia!

While her friends cooled off in the water, Perry stood at the edge, taking it all in.

“After the bridge climb, slow time,” she said, capturing a laid-back moment as she slowly panned the camera across her body.

“Boop!” she joked, zooming in on her backside.