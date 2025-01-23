or
Ethan Slater Shares Rare Photo of Girlfriend Ariana Grande After Actress Received Oscar Nomination for Her Role as Glinda in 'Wicked'

Composite photo of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande.
It was confirmed in 2023 that Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande are dating.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Ethan Slater gave girlfriend Ariana Grande her flowers!

On Thursday, January 23, shortly after Oscar nominations were announced, the musical theater actor, 32, shared a rare photo of the “Position” singer, 31, holding pink balloons and looking out the window.

ethan slater photo girlfriend ariana grande oscar nomination wicked
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande met while filming 'Wicked' in 2022.

The sweet post was likely a nod to Grande’s Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked — the movie in which she and Slater met.

Fans on social media gushed over the amazing news for the Grammy winner, despite the backlash Slater and Grande have received as their romance began while the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star was still married.

“My heart,” one person wrote, while another said, “So well deserved 👏👏👏.”

“Congrats!!!!” one more individual shared.

ethan slater photo girlfriend ariana grande oscar nomination wicked
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande's romance was controversial because of the musical theater actor's former marriage to Lilly Jay.

The blonde beauty also shared a social media post rejoicing over the prestigious nomination.

“Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny,” Grande began the message, referencing her younger self, who dreamed of being where she is today.

ethan slater photo girlfriend ariana grande oscar nomination wicked
'I cannot stop crying,' Ariana Grande penned in a post thanking The Academy for her Oscar nomination.

“Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy. Thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always,” she added.

The Wicked movie was also nominated for Cynthia Erivo’s performance as Best Actress, Achievement in Costume Design, Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Film Editing, Achievement in Sound, Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling, Achievement in Visual Effects and Best Original Score.

ethan slater photo girlfriend ariana grande oscar nomination wicked
'So well deserved 👏👏👏,' one person penned underneath Ethan Slater's post of Ariana Grande, referencing her Oscar nomination.

As OK! previously reported, over a year after Slater and Grande’s romance was revealed in 2023, the couple is finally warming up to being seen together in the spotlight. At the January 7 National Board of Review Awards in NYC, the duo was seen packing on the PDA.

Inside the event, Slater’s arm was on Grande's waist as they smiled and wandered the room together. In a second shot from the ceremony, the r.e.m. beauty founder leaned in so they were cheek to cheek while posing for a picture.

