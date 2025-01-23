Ethan Slater Shares Rare Photo of Girlfriend Ariana Grande After Actress Received Oscar Nomination for Her Role as Glinda in 'Wicked'

“Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy. Thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always,” she added.

The Wicked movie was also nominated for Cynthia Erivo’s performance as Best Actress, Achievement in Costume Design, Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Film Editing, Achievement in Sound, Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling, Achievement in Visual Effects and Best Original Score.