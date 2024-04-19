'He's Still Mad About the Oscars': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Complaining About Month-Old Joke

"It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, 'AND THE WINNER IS.' Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope," Trump continued confusing Kimmel for Al Pacino, who presented the award for Best Picture.

"Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, 'DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,' they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!" he concluded.