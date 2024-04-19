'He's Still Mad About the Oscars': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Complaining About Month-Old Joke
Former President Donald Trump had a day off from his hush money criminal trial in New York on Wednesday, April 17, and he spent it going on an unhinged rant about a five-week-old joke Jimmy Kimmel made about him at the Oscars.
The late-night host joked, “Brunch with Melania? No. A catch with Barron in the yard? No, no. Rant-a Claus got up bright and early to post 165 venomous words about yours truly.”
"Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, 'Picture of the Year,'" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social shared to his 6.9 million followers.
"It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, 'AND THE WINNER IS.' Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope," Trump continued confusing Kimmel for Al Pacino, who presented the award for Best Picture.
"Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, 'DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,' they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!" he concluded.
The post was "not just wrong," Kimmel told his audience, “but ‘maybe we should be worried about him’ wrong. Like ‘maybe we should take the keys away from grandpa’ wrong.”
Kimmel pointed out that every long-winded sentence of the post was incorrect, starting with the fact that the show's ratings went up by 4 percent compared to last year's Oscars.
As for “Trump Derangement Syndrome," “now that is false," he said. “There is only one person who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and his name is Donald Trump.”
"This man, who was our president, is on trial with 34 criminal charges against him, and he’s still mad about the Oscars!” Kimmel joked. “This was five weeks ago. My parents don’t even care anymore! The only person still talking about this joke is him. It really must have gotten to him."
"I guess I should be honored that the former president of the United States took time out of his busy schedule Googling Ivanka in a bikini to rant about me," he said, taking a jab at the indicted businessman. "He must not get how much I love this. It doesn’t even add up — either Feeble Knievel doesn’t understand that Al Pacino and I are different guys, or he didn’t actually watch the Oscars he claimed to have hated so much."