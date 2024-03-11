OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Niece Mary Calls Him a 'Loser' After Jimmy Kimmel Made Fun of the Former President at 2024 Oscars

Source: @maryltrump/x;mega
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

It looks like everyone tuned into the 2024 Oscars!

On Sunday, March 10, host Jimmy Kimmel wrapped up the star-studded event by reading out Donald Trump's social media reaction to his hosting gig. While the former president made plenty of jabs at the comedian, Kimmel struck back by asking, "Isn't it past your jail time?"

Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump toward the end of the 2024 Oscars.

The audience and viewers got a kick out of Kimmel's response, with Trump's niece Mary Trump tweeting, "It turns out there's only one loser tonight."

As OK! reported, the business man gave Kimmel a dismal review via Truth Social.

"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?" he asked. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos [George Stephanopoulos]."

Source: @maryltrump/x;mega

Mary Trump called Donald 'a loser.'

"He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair," the ex-POTUS continued. "Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Source: mega

Mary has been an outspoken critic of her relative for years.

Mary has been an outspoken critic of her relative for years and spoke on the current legal hardships he's facing in a recent interview with CNN.

"I think it's really important to clarify, it's not that he be successful, it's that he's seen to be successful," she explained. "Because deep down Donald knows that he is nothing of what he pretends to be. I think what keeps him up at night, other than a lot of Diet Coke, would be this concern, one, that he doesn't actually have the money."

Source: mega

Donald Trump is running in the 2024 presidential election.

Mary pointed to the businessman's attempts to delay one of his multimillion-dollar payments, noting his request could prove "he may not indeed have that much cash."

"He is not the savvy businessman who's been betrayed in New York tabloids since the 1980s," Mary declared. "And that would be a crushing blow not just to his image, but to his sense of himself."

