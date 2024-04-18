Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump for Using the World 'Vaunted' in Bizarre Oscars Rant: 'He Was Even Able to Spell It Correctly'
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but make fun of Donald Trump for calling him out in a Truth Social rant from Wednesday, April 17, where the ex-president confused the comedian, who hosted the 2024 Oscars, and Al Pacino, who presented the Best Picture Academy Award.
“My first thought is, I’m impressed by his use of the word vaunted. I was. He was even able to spell it correctly,” Kimmel quipped. “Which is really good. Very well done.”
“But literally everything else is not just wrong, but, maybe-we-should-be-worried about him wrong. Like ‘maybe we should take the keys away from Grandpa,’ wrong,” Kimmel continued.
Kimmel, 56, then ran down the list of things Trump, 77, got wrong in his bizarre rant. Trump wrote, "Stupid Jimmy Kimmel," to which the late-night host quipped: “Alright that part might be true. That’s debatable. That’s a matter of opinion.”
Kimmel then noted that Trump claimed he suffers from "TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
“Now that is false. There’s only one person who suffers from Trump derangement syndrome. His name is Donald Trump,” he said.
Kimmel went on to note that he and Pacino are not the same person.
“Now don’t get me wrong, I wish I was Al Pacino, I’m just not. He’s Al Pacino. I’m me. You’d think he would know that because I’m pretty sure ‘say hello to my little friend’ is what he said to Stormy Daniels that got him in all this trouble,” Kimmel joked, referring to his hush money trial in which he allegedly paid off the adult film star to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
“I am not Al Pacino,” Kimmel reiterated. “Maybe you dreamed this during one of your courtroom siestas?”
Kimmel then debunked the claim he hasn't been asked to host the Oscars again.
“Which I wasn’t planning to do but now I might. Maybe, you know what, maybe you can watch on the TV in the rec room at Riker’s with all the guys,” Kimmel said.
“I guess I should be honored that the former President of the United States took time out of his busy schedule Googling ‘Ivanka in bikini’ to rant about me,” Kimmel continued. “He must not get how much I love this. It doesn’t even add up. Either Feeble Knievel doesn’t know that Al Pacino and I are different guys, or he didn’t actually watch the Oscars he claims to have hated so much. He got everything wrong."
As OK! previously reported, Trump went off on Kimmel, who frequently makes fun of him on his show, on a day off from his trial.
"Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, 'Picture of the Year.' It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, 'AND THE WINNER IS,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He continued, "Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, 'DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,' they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!"
Kimmel fired back, writing: "In fairness to our former President, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino...."
Trump was likely referring to Pacino, who announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture at this year’s ceremony, as he just blurted out the winner instead of listing the actors' names.