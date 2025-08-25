Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Bombshell Autobiography to Spill Secrets From Beyond the Grave

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of s-- abuse prior to her death, is releasing a posthumous tell-all book in October. According to a report, the memoir called Nobody’s Girl will reveal how she was trafficked when she was a teenager by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's Book Is Her 'Ultimate Revenge'

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew denied accusations Virginia Giuffre made against him.

It is set to contain “intimate and disturbing” details related to her relationship with Prince Andrew. Since making her accusations against him, Prince Andrew has always denied he was intimate with Giuffre, but he did pay her millions in a 2022 out-of-court settlement. “This is her ultimate revenge,” an insider stated of the book, which she reportedly finished over a year before her death. “Virginia’s family have seen her maligned in life and in death and they feel very strongly that her whole story should be told.”

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Mentioned Dying Before She Passed Away

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre wanted her book released even if she died.

Amy Wallace, who worked with Giuffre on the book, shared an email from her a few weeks before she passed away, noting it was her “heartfelt wish” for the memoir to come out. “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” she continued. “It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.” Giuffre also addressed potentially dying, noting, “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's Suicide

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April.

As OK! reported, Giuffre died by suicide in April. "Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," her family said in a statement at the time. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," they continued. "She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

Virginia Giuffre's Book Is 'Raw' and 'Shocking'

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre's book is said to offer 'a raw and shocking record of the depravity she was subjected to within ­Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s orbit.'