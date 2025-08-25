Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Bombshell Autobiography to Spill Secrets From Beyond the Grave
Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of s-- abuse prior to her death, is releasing a posthumous tell-all book in October.
According to a report, the memoir called Nobody’s Girl will reveal how she was trafficked when she was a teenager by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Virginia Giuffre's Book Is Her 'Ultimate Revenge'
It is set to contain “intimate and disturbing” details related to her relationship with Prince Andrew.
Since making her accusations against him, Prince Andrew has always denied he was intimate with Giuffre, but he did pay her millions in a 2022 out-of-court settlement. “This is her ultimate revenge,” an insider stated of the book, which she reportedly finished over a year before her death. “Virginia’s family have seen her maligned in life and in death and they feel very strongly that her whole story should be told.”
Virginia Giuffre Mentioned Dying Before She Passed Away
Amy Wallace, who worked with Giuffre on the book, shared an email from her a few weeks before she passed away, noting it was her “heartfelt wish” for the memoir to come out.
“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” she continued. “It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.” Giuffre also addressed potentially dying, noting, “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”
Virginia Giuffre's Suicide
As OK! reported, Giuffre died by suicide in April.
"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," her family said in a statement at the time.
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," they continued. "She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."
Virginia Giuffre's Book Is 'Raw' and 'Shocking'
Jordan Pavlin, the editor-in-chief of Knopf, who is publishing the book, said Giuffre “reclaims her voice and life story with authority, courage, and piercing honesty. In these intimately rendered pages, she charts her journey from victim to passionate advocate for herself and anyone reckoning with sexual abuse.”
“Nobody’s Girl offers a raw and shocking record of the depravity she was subjected to within Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s orbit and tells the story of a fierce spirit struggling to break free,” he added. “No one who reads this book will forget Giuffre’s fortitude or resilience.”