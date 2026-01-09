'Overserved' Travis Kelce Was Too 'Indisposed' to Talk to Taylor Swift After 2024 Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Admits Teammate

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce's boys are there for him both on and off the field. In a new story about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire revealed he talked to Taylor Swift on Kelce's behalf when the latter had a little too much to drink during the team's 2024 Super Bowl parade, which ended in a tragic shooting.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Always Has Travis Kelce's Back

Source: mega Clyde Edwards-Helaire called Taylor Swift to assure her 'overserved' Travis Kelce was safe after the 2024 parade shooting.

The Grammy winner, 36, was in Australia on her Eras Tour when the shooting took place, prompting her security team to wake her up and fill her in. After Edwards-Helaire, 26, helped a teenager find his family in the midst of the chaos, he called the musician to let her know that Kelce, also 36, was "unhurt" but couldn't talk because he was "overserved and indisposed," Kansas City Star shared in a new article.

Inside Taylor Swift's Sweet Gesture for Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Wedding

Source: mega Though the singer couldn't attend, she had Kelce fly from Europe to America so he could attend Edwards-Helaire's wedding.

Assuring Swift that her beau was just fine was a no-brainer for the running back, as he called the "New Heights" podcast co-host "somebody who will genuinely look out for you to the end … Not as Travis Kelce your teammate, but as Travis, my big brother." The blonde beauty was aware of how close the men were — so much so, that while Kelce was in Europe to support her on tour during the offseason, she insisted her man fly back to the States solo to attend his friend's wedding even though she couldn't make it.

Source: @killatrav/instagram Edwards-Helaire praised his pal's romance with the iconic pop star.

Edwards-Helaire revealed he called his buddy and told him he didn't have to come, to which Kelce replied, "Nah, Taylor’s already sending me. It’s good." "It was one of those things where she understood the relationship, she knows where everything stands," Edwards-Helaire shared of the sweet gesture.

Is Travis Kelce Retiring From Football?

Source: mega The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn't revealed if he's retiring from the NFL.

The new story came out amid endless chatter about whether this past losing season will be Kelce's last in the NFL. On a recent episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast, the Happy Gilmore 2 actor hinted he's taking his time when it comes to making a decision about his future. "Every season ends for me, I put my feet up and I just be a human because I've been putting my body through the ringer for the love of it," he explained of what he's currently doing these days.

Source: mega Kelce and Swift became engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating.