'Overserved' Travis Kelce Was Too 'Indisposed' to Talk to Taylor Swift After 2024 Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Admits Teammate
Jan. 9 2026, Updated 5:10 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce's boys are there for him both on and off the field.
In a new story about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire revealed he talked to Taylor Swift on Kelce's behalf when the latter had a little too much to drink during the team's 2024 Super Bowl parade, which ended in a tragic shooting.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Always Has Travis Kelce's Back
The Grammy winner, 36, was in Australia on her Eras Tour when the shooting took place, prompting her security team to wake her up and fill her in.
After Edwards-Helaire, 26, helped a teenager find his family in the midst of the chaos, he called the musician to let her know that Kelce, also 36, was "unhurt" but couldn't talk because he was "overserved and indisposed," Kansas City Star shared in a new article.
Inside Taylor Swift's Sweet Gesture for Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Wedding
Assuring Swift that her beau was just fine was a no-brainer for the running back, as he called the "New Heights" podcast co-host "somebody who will genuinely look out for you to the end … Not as Travis Kelce your teammate, but as Travis, my big brother."
The blonde beauty was aware of how close the men were — so much so, that while Kelce was in Europe to support her on tour during the offseason, she insisted her man fly back to the States solo to attend his friend's wedding even though she couldn't make it.
- Travis Kelce Reveals When He Started Dating Taylor Swift: 'Crazy Ride'
- Taylor Swift 'Feels a Little Guilty' for Rumors About Boyfriend Travis Kelce Partying 'Like a Monster' During NFL Offseason: Source
- Travis Kelce Avoids Mentioning Taylor Swift's Absence From Recent Football Game, Skips Over Birthday Celebration
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Edwards-Helaire revealed he called his buddy and told him he didn't have to come, to which Kelce replied, "Nah, Taylor’s already sending me. It’s good."
"It was one of those things where she understood the relationship, she knows where everything stands," Edwards-Helaire shared of the sweet gesture.
Is Travis Kelce Retiring From Football?
The new story came out amid endless chatter about whether this past losing season will be Kelce's last in the NFL.
On a recent episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast, the Happy Gilmore 2 actor hinted he's taking his time when it comes to making a decision about his future.
"Every season ends for me, I put my feet up and I just be a human because I've been putting my body through the ringer for the love of it," he explained of what he's currently doing these days.
"I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it. I think there's something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season, getting ready for a game, knowing that your body's ... beat down, man," Travis continued. "I think there's something to it (that) makes you just feel like a mangy animal that just is ... out here, just finding a way to survive. And I just ... love that."