Travis Kelce and Brother Jason Speak Out After 'Deeply Tragic' Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, emotionally addressed the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting in a video statement shared to their "New Heights" podcast social media platforms on Monday, February 19.
The sibling duo both sat in their respective at-home podcast set-ups, as they issued a joint statement about the horrific gunfire that killed one woman and injured 22 other individuals — more than half of who were children.
"We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you hearing from us first," Travis, 34, stated.
Jason added: "We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community."
"It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred," the Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, expressed. "We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."
Alongside their message to the public, Travis said the brothers would provide a link to the Kansas City Chiefs’ emergency response fund, a place where people can donate to support "victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services."
"One of the things that is evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this," Jason pointed out. "And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there."
Jason — who shares three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte "Ellie," 2, and Bennett, turning 1 on February 23, with his wife, Kylie Kelce — revealed he and Travis are planning to do more than just donate and speak out in support of the community after the traumatic mass shooting.
While the brothers "have some ideas" about what they want to do, Jason didn't provide specific details about what they were just yet.
Prior to addressing the tough situation via social media, Travis donated $100,000 to two sisters affected by the shooting, while his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, donated the same amount to a GoFundMe page created for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a longtime Chiefs fan struck by gunfire and killed while in attendance at the parade.