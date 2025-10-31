NEWS Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Wife Sharon in Posthumous Memoir for Trying to Strangle Her in the '80s: 'Almost Anyone Else Would Have Walked Away' Source: mega In his new posthumous memoir, 'Last Rites,' Ozzy Osbourne apologized to his wife, Sharon, for trying to strangle her in 1989. Allie Fasanella Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne tried to strangle wife Sharon in September 1989 — and the legendary Black Sabbath seemingly never stopped apologizing for it. The heavy metal icon recalled the disturbing night he lost his mind in his posthumous memoir, Last Rites, which released earlier this month on October 7. The Paranoid singer explained that in the midst of a "bender," in which he was consuming vodka and painkillers, "something much bigger" came over him and he started choking Sharon. "I don’t believe in a devil with a tail and little red horns, but I’m pretty sure he was with me that night," he said. Ozzy wrote, "Sharon, I’m sorry. And thank you for giving me another chance when almost anyone else would have walked away."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for attempted murder in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne reflected on choking his wife in his new posthumous memoir, 'Last Rites.'

The "Crazy Train" hitmaker revealed that he wasn't aware of his actions until he "woke up the floor of a jail cell" with the "worst hangover" of his life and a police offer informed him he had been arrested for attempted murder. The "Prince of Darkness" continued, "My first thought was, 'F---, I must have driven drunk.' ‘No,’ he said, 'You tried to kill your wife.' It was like a bad dream. When he read me the charges, I couldn’t believe it. 'Maybe I really am insane,' I remember thinking." Ozzy made bail but was required to attend rehab. Sharon didn't speak to him for almost the entire six months he was there. Eventually, she visited and told him she was dropping the charges.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were married for 43 years.

"She said she didn’t believe the sober-world version of me was capable of murder. But she never wanted to see Ozzy from the drunk world ever again," he wrote. "A year later, I was standing in Lemmy [Kilmister]’s flat in West Hollywood, tears running down my face, as I read his lyrics to 'Mama, I’m Coming Home.'" The 1991 song co-written by Ozzy refers to that at the end of each tour, the rocker would say, "Mama, I’m coming home!" Ozzy and Sharon were together for a little over four decades up until his death at the age of 76 on July 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 on July 22.