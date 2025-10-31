Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Wife Sharon in Posthumous Memoir for Trying to Strangle Her in the '80s: 'Almost Anyone Else Would Have Walked Away'
Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne tried to strangle wife Sharon in September 1989 — and the legendary Black Sabbath seemingly never stopped apologizing for it.
The heavy metal icon recalled the disturbing night he lost his mind in his posthumous memoir, Last Rites, which released earlier this month on October 7.
The Paranoid singer explained that in the midst of a "bender," in which he was consuming vodka and painkillers, "something much bigger" came over him and he started choking Sharon.
"I don’t believe in a devil with a tail and little red horns, but I’m pretty sure he was with me that night," he said.
Ozzy wrote, "Sharon, I’m sorry. And thank you for giving me another chance when almost anyone else would have walked away."
The "Crazy Train" hitmaker revealed that he wasn't aware of his actions until he "woke up the floor of a jail cell" with the "worst hangover" of his life and a police offer informed him he had been arrested for attempted murder.
The "Prince of Darkness" continued, "My first thought was, 'F---, I must have driven drunk.' ‘No,’ he said, 'You tried to kill your wife.' It was like a bad dream. When he read me the charges, I couldn’t believe it. 'Maybe I really am insane,' I remember thinking."
Ozzy made bail but was required to attend rehab. Sharon didn't speak to him for almost the entire six months he was there. Eventually, she visited and told him she was dropping the charges.
"She said she didn’t believe the sober-world version of me was capable of murder. But she never wanted to see Ozzy from the drunk world ever again," he wrote.
"A year later, I was standing in Lemmy [Kilmister]’s flat in West Hollywood, tears running down my face, as I read his lyrics to 'Mama, I’m Coming Home.'"
The 1991 song co-written by Ozzy refers to that at the end of each tour, the rocker would say, "Mama, I’m coming home!"
Ozzy and Sharon were together for a little over four decades up until his death at the age of 76 on July 22.
The couple also spoke about the horrible night in the 2020 documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.
Sharon recalled an intoxicated Ozzy saying, "We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die," before pinning her to the floor and attempting to her choke her to death.
The former reality TV star and talk show host explained that fortunately, she was able to press a panic button in the room they were in, and police came in time.
In the film, Ozzy said of learning what he had done, "It was like a f------ hammer between the eyes."
Sharon said, "It was probably the most frightened I've ever been," but she "hated being without him"
"Ozzy was very frightened when he came out and when he was in his house, he definitely watched what he was doing. He frightened himself."