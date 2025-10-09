Ozzy Osbourne Wanted to 'Spend Time' With Wife Sharon Weeks Before Sudden Death: 'We're Free'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne had one final wish before his passing — to spend time with his wife, Sharon.
In the newly released documentary Ozzy: No Escape from Now, which premiered on October 7, the late rock legend opened up about his plans after performing his farewell concert at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, on July 5.
“I’m looking forward to getting this gig over, hanging my mic up and spending some time with [my wife]. After this gig, we’re free,” Ozzy said with a smile.
Sharon felt the same way, chiming in, “I just want to live a life. That’s all I want to do.”
Ozzy, who had spent more than five decades in music, admitted he was finally ready to step away from the stage.
“I didn’t think I was gonna live past 40. I shouldn’t have lived past 40. But I did,” he said. “And if my life’s coming to an end, I really can’t complain. I’ve had a great life.”
The couple had been married for more than 43 years, celebrating their anniversary on July 4 — just weeks before Ozzy’s death on July 22. Together, they shared three children: Aimee, born in 1983, Kelly in 1984, and Jack in 1985.
In the film, Aimee got emotional remembering the 2019 accident that left her father severely injured. She revealed that the fall broke his neck and “traumatized” him, saying he feared he wouldn’t “bounce back.”
The injury came years after his 2003 ATV crash, which had already taken a toll on his body. Aimee said his forced decision to cancel the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour was his “biggest heartbreak.”
Ozzy underwent surgery in March 2019, but recovery was rough.
“We’re kind of raised to believe doctors are superheroes in a way, and although they’re very skilled — some of them — a lot of them don’t really have the answers,” Aimee reflected.
After three long months, he finally returned home, but Sharon revealed his pain “never subsided.”
“It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy’s a drama queen. He’ll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real,” she said. “You can’t enjoy anything.”
Their son, Jack Osbourne, also shared touching memories of his father’s final show. The concert, which drew more than 40,000 fans and countless online viewers, raised funds for Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Cure Parkinson’s.
“It was funny, before he went on stage, I ran back into the dressing room. I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him, I just said, ‘Just crush it. You’re going to do so good,’” Jack recalled during Good Morning America the same day the documentary premiered.
Ozzy’s last concert took place in his hometown of Birmingham — just 17 days before his death.
“I was crying. I was in the crowd with my brother and we both were just crying,” Jack said. “It wasn’t because we were feeling sorry for him, it wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time. In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone.”