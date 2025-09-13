NEWS Sharon Osbourne Reveals Her New Hobby After Ozzy's Heartbreaking Death Source: Mega; @kellyosbourne/Instagram Sharon Osbourne is embracing falconry with Kelly following Ozzy’s death. OK! Staff Sept. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne is taking flight with a new hobby following the tragic death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. The 72-year-old music manager teamed up with her daughter Kelly Osbourne to practice falconry, bringing a touch of joy to their lives during a difficult time. Kelly shared a heartwarming video on Instagram on Thursday, September 11, showcasing the mother-daughter duo engaging with an owl.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it!” Kelly captioned the clip, expressing gratitude to trainer Gerard Sulter for bringing a smile to her mother's face. In the video, Sharon gently interacted with the owl, which perched comfortably on her head. “Mom, put your hand out,” Kelly encouraged, and Sharon obliged, allowing the bird to land gracefully on her arm. “I don’t have anything to give you,” Sharon said, softly petting the owl.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Sharon Osbourne has been reeling over the death of her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

This outing marked one of the first public moments for the pair since Ozzy passed away on July 22 from a heart attack. Fans have embraced this glimpse into their shared experience, with many commenting on the uplifting scene. “So happy to see this!” one follower wrote, while another added, “We’ve all missed seeing Sharon ❤️ Thank you Kelly.” Kelly first shared her new passion on social media a week prior, admitting that it helped her cope with the loss of her father. On her Instagram story, she shared that her time with the birds has brought her unexpected happiness.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne introduced her mom to falconry in a heartwarming video.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote: "In all my sadness and grief I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!" In a video, she also affectionately told an owl, "You are great!" Sharon and Kelly have kept a low profile since Ozzy’s funeral procession on July 30, where the family gathered to pay their respects. In a poignant moment, Sharon appeared frail while placing flowers at a shrine alongside Kelly and her siblings, Jack and Aimee.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kelly Osbourne said falconry helped her cope with grief over her dad's death.

Article continues below advertisement

In a July 17 interview with Pollstar, which was published August 5, Sharon shared a confession by The Black Sabbath frontman. "He turned around and he said to me that night, he said, 'I had no idea that so many people liked me,'" Sharon, 72, said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The outing marked one of their first public appearances since Ozzy Osbourne passed.