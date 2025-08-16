Is Ozzy Osbourne's Biopic Still Happening After His Death? What to Know — Including Potential Lead Cast Members and Latest Updates

Talks about Ozzy Osbourne's biopic came to light when Variety released an exclusive report in 2021, confirming the untitled project would focus on the rocker and Sharon Osbourne's lives and love story.

But years before the announcement, Sharon already revealed she had been working on developing a film about her and Ozzy's relationship.

"I don't want to do another rock and roll, s--, drugs and money movie about a musician. That's not what I'm doing," she shared with Variety in 2019. "There hasn't been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side – that's a true story – and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side."

At the time, the music manager said it would cover "everything" before they got married in 1982.

In 2020, Sharon told Rolling Stone she hoped it would be "a story that everybody can relate to."

She continued, "You don't have to be a fan of the music, because it's a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It's just an amazing story of overcoming everything that's thrown at you in your life."