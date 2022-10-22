Ozzy Osbourne 'Can't Wait To Meet' Kelly's Son, His First Grandson: Source
Ozzy Osbourne is going to be a grandfather again — and it's all the more sweeter that it will to a baby boy.
While pregnant Kelly Osbourne is over the moon about her bun in the oven, it's her famous dad who couldn't be more excited to expand their family.
“Kelly is thrilled she’s having a boy and is so happy that she’s able to give Ozzy his very first grandson between herself and Jack,” an Osbourne family source told a news publication, referring to the fashion designer's 36-year-old brother. "Ozzy adores his granddaughters, but having a boy is going to be extra special for the entire family.”
Ozzy's son welcomed his fourth daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, in July.
The 73-year-old — who has been struggling with Parkinson’s disease — "can’t wait to meet him, and Kelly thinks it’s so cute because he literally can’t stop talking about it," the source added. “He tells everyone he meets how excited he is that she’s having a boy. He couldn’t be more ecstatic, and Kelly loves how happy it’s made Ozzy.”
Ozzy already has two grandsons from previous relationships: Elijah Osbourne, from Ozzy and Thelma Riley’s son, Louis Osbourne, and Harry Hobbs, the son of Thelma and Ozzy’s daughter, Jessica Osbourne.
As for how Kelly's mom is taking her grandmother duties, Sharon Osbourne has been "an incredible help for Kelly and has been there for her every step of the way," said the source. "Everybody knows how close Kelly and Sharon are, but it’s a different vibe now that Kelly is becoming a mother herself."
They added: "Sharon is so nurturing to Kelly and has helped with all the planning, picking out baby furniture, helping with the baby shower, just letting Kelly know she can help in any way.”
Kelly has also been leaning on boyfriend and baby daddy Sid Wilson, as the source explained, "One of the things Kelly appreciates the most about her relationship with Sid is that they were friends for years before jumping into anything romantic."
“Sid truly is Kelly’s best friend, and she is ecstatic to be having a baby with him," said the source of the Slipknot DJ. "Sid has been incredible throughout Kelly’s entire pregnancy. He absolutely dotes on her and is at her beck and call throughout the day."
Kelly revealed the sex of her and Sid's baby in October, gushing at the time that she is so happy to be embarking on this parenthood journey with her man.
“I mean, he’s told everyone the gender of my baby before I evergot the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww, Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” Kelly said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”
