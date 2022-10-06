Sharon Osbourne On Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Struggle: 'My Heart Breaks For Him'

"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," the star recalled of the Black Sabbath frontman. "Suddenly, your life just stops—life as you knew it."

SHARON OSBOURNE REVEALS HUSBAND OZZY OSBOURNE IS UNDERGOING 'A MAJOR OPERATION' THAT WILL 'DETERMINE THE REST OF HIS LIFE'

The star went on to say that her “heart breaks” for her husband of 40 years.