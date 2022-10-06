Sharon Osbourne On Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Struggle: 'My Heart Breaks For Him'
Standing Strong! Media maven Sharon Osbourne is speaking out surrounding her husband, Ozzy Osbourne’s recent struggles with Parkinson’s disease.
In a new documentary from British broadcaster ITV, Sharon got candid surrounding her husband’s condition, detailing how the brain disorder “suddenly” altered her once “very energetic” partner’s life since his 2003 diagnosis.
"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," the star recalled of the Black Sabbath frontman. "Suddenly, your life just stops—life as you knew it."
The star went on to say that her “heart breaks” for her husband of 40 years.
“I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse,” she explained. “When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."
But even amid this pain, the TV personality shared that there was a silver lining in the midst of this painful happening — her family coming together.
"We spend so much more time together,” said the mom-of-three.
Yet this isn’t the only instance the talk show icon has taken a transparent approach to her partner’s struggles with Parkinson's disease.
Roughly two years after publicly sharing Ozzy’s diagnosis in 2020, Sharon announced that the rocker would be undergoing a procedure that would “determine the rest of his life” back in June.
Fortunately, the procedure, which was to remove metal plates that were previously screwed into the artist’s spine, was a success.
“Since I’ve had the surgery, I’ve improved quite considerably,” Ozzy explained during a Good Morning America appearance last month, adding that he can now “hold [his] head up” whereas he used to hunch over.
Sharon’s recent comments surrounding her husband’s health first appeared in television presenter Jeremy Paxman‘s new documentary, Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's.