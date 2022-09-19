'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family

“I’m told, Sharon, that part of it is an attack on Camilla, who, of course, is his father’s wife who Harry still blames for the breakup of his parents’ marriage. You and I know it was a lot more complicated than that, that Diana was a complicated person; it wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. It wasn’t like one side was perfect and the other side were the devils. I think Harry was too young to understand all that and he still feels that he’s got to settle scores for his mother,” Morgan said. “I don’t think his mother would’ve wanted him to do this. His mother never attacked the monarchy. She never did. She had issues with certain parts of her life, but she never attacked the institution.”

“I think the problem with Prince Harry is that the more he attacks the monarchy, the more estranged he’ll become from the royal family,” the TV star continued. “It’s the law of diminishing returns, isn’t it? The more that they continue to attack their family, both of them, the less interesting it becomes. We get it, you hate your family. Get over it. You left the country for freedom of privacy and all you ever do is invade your own privacy on national TV in interviews.”