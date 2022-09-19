'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family
Even though Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks with his family, Sharon Osbourne thinks the prince is still very much on the outside.
“I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sort of made himself the black sheep,” Osbourne said while talking to Piers Morgan. “For me, it’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too. And I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life. I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”
Morgan, who frequently bashes Prince Harry and Meghan, believes the reason the former is isolating himself is because he doesn't get along with King Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
“I’m told, Sharon, that part of it is an attack on Camilla, who, of course, is his father’s wife who Harry still blames for the breakup of his parents’ marriage. You and I know it was a lot more complicated than that, that Diana was a complicated person; it wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. It wasn’t like one side was perfect and the other side were the devils. I think Harry was too young to understand all that and he still feels that he’s got to settle scores for his mother,” Morgan said. “I don’t think his mother would’ve wanted him to do this. His mother never attacked the monarchy. She never did. She had issues with certain parts of her life, but she never attacked the institution.”
“I think the problem with Prince Harry is that the more he attacks the monarchy, the more estranged he’ll become from the royal family,” the TV star continued. “It’s the law of diminishing returns, isn’t it? The more that they continue to attack their family, both of them, the less interesting it becomes. We get it, you hate your family. Get over it. You left the country for freedom of privacy and all you ever do is invade your own privacy on national TV in interviews.”
As OK! previously reported, Camilla still has some beef with Meghan and Harry.
"Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can trust her or Harry. Camilla is distressed that at this profound moment of sadness, she cannot properly mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II without the ‘sideshow’ of Harry and Meghan and what impact it is having on her husband, King Charles III. She is very worried about the enormous stress placed on Charles by the Sussexes. The Queen Consort is also very concerned that anything that is said or done in the privacy of the family could become publicized," a source exclusively told OK!.
