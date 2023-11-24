Ozzy Osbourne 'Doesn't Like' Wife Sharon's Drastic Weight Loss From Ozempic: 'He Thinks Something Is Going to Happen to Me'
Sharon Osbourne revealed her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, is not a fan of her drastic weight loss after using Ozempic.
“Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true,” the TV personality, 71, shared on Good Morning Britain on Friday, November 24.
The reason the former reality star started taking the Type 2 diabetes drug in the first place was because she kept going up and down on the scale.
“I thought, ‘I’ve tried everything, so I thought I might as well try it,'” she admitted. “I could do with putting on a few pounds. But at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening.”
Though Sharon is using Ozempic, she is nervous for teenagers to begin the medication.
“It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection,'” she noted. “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny.”
As OK! previously reported, Sharon, who started taking the medication in December 2022 but has "been off it for a while," confessed she is not happy with her appearance these days.
“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny," the mom-of-three explained. "I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be."
“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers. It’s just too easy,” she added. “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”
The Talk alum noted how she's not afraid to shell out cash to make herself look better. "I’ve never really cared what people say about the way I look because I know I’ve paid a fortune to try and look attractive. I was never a beauty," she said. "I was never blessed that way. I was blessed with a pair of balls instead of great t---!" .