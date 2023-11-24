Ozzy Osbourne 'Doesn't Like' Wife Sharon's Drastic Weight Loss From Ozempic: 'He Thinks Something Is Going to Happen to Me'

The reason the former reality star started taking the Type 2 diabetes drug in the first place was because she kept going up and down on the scale.

“I thought, ‘I’ve tried everything, so I thought I might as well try it,'” she admitted. “I could do with putting on a few pounds. But at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening.”

Though Sharon is using Ozempic, she is nervous for teenagers to begin the medication.

“It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection,'” she noted. “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny.”