Sharon Osbourne Eats Only 4 Days a Week Despite Admitting She's Lost Too Much Weight From Ozempic
Though Sharon Osbourne recently admitted she's been losing too much weight from Ozempic, she appears to have drastically changed her diet as well.
In a segment from her family's "The Osbournes" podcast, the matriarch and her son, Jack, discussed how if society ever faces a doomsday-like catastrophe that forces us to start rationing food, things will descend into chaos.
"When you break it down, you are nine meals away from complete and utter breakdown," the dad-of-four, 37, predicted. "That’s three days of breakfast, lunch and dinner. That goes away for people, they go three days without eating, they will murder each other, their neighbors, everything."
"God, I do that every week," his mother, 70, admitted. "At least three days without eating."
"That’s called intermittent fasting," joked Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy, who was a guest on the episode.
The Talk alum's confession is puzzling given that earlier this month, she acknowledged that taking the weight loss drug Ozempic caused her to drop more pounds than she wanted.
"Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan. He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time!" she quipped in Piers Morgan interview of how her husband disapproves of her new appearance.
"It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened," she admitted of her 30-pound weight loss. "I’ll probably put it all on again soon!"
In another interview, the star shared she weighed 230 lbs. at her heaviest but is now under 100 — a number she doesn't like. "I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny," she said. "But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."
- Sharon Osbourne Unrecognizable After 30-Pound Weight Loss From Ozempic, Star Admits She's Too Thin — See Her New Look
- Sharon Osbourne Spotted Looking Slimmer Than Ever After Losing 30 Pounds From Weight Loss Injections
- Meghan McCain Slams Ozempic Users After Being Encouraged To Take The Drug For Postpartum Weight Loss: 'A Clear Moral Issue'
The mother-of-three isn't embarrassed she's using the new drug, noting, "Whatever you choose is up to you."
"It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine," she stated. "We don't have to b-------."
However, the British star admitted she's had some nasty side effects from taking it.
"At first, I mean, you feel nauseous. You don't throw up physically but you've got that feeling. I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time," she spilled. "You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat. That's it. And that's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sharon also acknowledged she can't use Ozempic "forever."
Daily Mail obtained the podcast clip of Sharon talking about her eating habits.