Sharon Osbourne Admits She's Completely Done With Plastic Surgery: 'Time is Against Me'
Sharon Osbourne will not be going under the knife again.
The Talk anchor, 70, admitted she has some regrets about the many different procedures she's had done throughout her life, especially after her most recent facelift left her with one eye lower than the other.
"That one put me off and it frightens me," Osbourne explained of the October 2021 surgery. "I really f****** pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."
This was not the first time the former reality star was open about the work she's had done over the years. "I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f****** mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," Osbourne recalled in a 2022 interview. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."
The results of the procedure were so bad Osbourne could barely recognize herself in the mirror. "'You've got to be f****** joking,'" The Osbournes star told her surgeon. "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f****** Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"
Luckily for the British star, her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, vowed to help her get it fixed. "He said, 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone,'" she remembered him telling her.
The TV star had quite the rocky year medically after she was hospitalized for a mystery illness at the beginning of 2023. “I wish I could but I can’t. It was the weirdest thing, I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes," she explained of the scary situation.
“I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital. I did every test over two days. And nobody knows why," the MTV alum continued.
The Sun conducted the interview with Osbourne.
The Sunday Times conducted the 2022 interview with Osbourne.