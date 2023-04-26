Sharon Osbourne Admits She's Completely Done With Plastic Surgery: 'Time is Against Me'

"That one put me off and it frightens me," Osbourne explained of the October 2021 surgery. "I really f****** pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."

This was not the first time the former reality star was open about the work she's had done over the years. "I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f****** mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," Osbourne recalled in a 2022 interview. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."