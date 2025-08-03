NEWS Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Concert: Epic Highlights From the Back to the Beginning Show Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne delivered a powerful farewell performance at his Back to the Beginning concert. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne and his legendary metal band Black Sabbath hung up their boots after over 50 years of rocking the world. The iconic frontman, who died on July 22, and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, organized a monumental farewell event, uniting some of rock's biggest names to celebrate the band's profound influence on heavy metal culture.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne performed for the final time in early July.

The Back to the Beginning concert, which spanned 10 glorious hours, took place at Villa Park, just a stone's throw from where Osbourne and his bandmates first found their musical footing. The event was a heartfelt tribute, bringing together rock legends to honor the legacy of the band often referred to as the pioneers of heavy metal. While other musicians have returned after declaring their retirements, this concert felt like a fond farewell filled with love and nostalgia.

The extravaganza kicked off at 3 p.m. in the U.K., with the livestream launching two hours later in the U.S. Highlights from the show included a powerful set from Mastodon, followed by blues legends Rival Sons and Anthrax, who rocked the crowd with a spirited two-song performance.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from this historic celebration of the band that transformed heavy metal into a cultural phenomenon and the frontman forever known as the Prince of Darkness.

Source: @ozzyosbourne/INSTAGRAM Jason Momoa hosted, calling it 'the most epic day in heavy metal history.'

Jason Momoa Takes Center Stage

Hosting duties went to Jason Momoa, who declared it "the most epic day in the history of heavy metal." Capturing the day on his cellphone, the star had no qualms about jumping into the mosh pit while introducing the heavy-hitters Pantera. His enthusiasm was infectious, showcasing just how much he loves the music scene.

Jack Black Shines with 'Mr. Crowley'

Jack Black, known for his comedic chops and rock star persona, nailed a pre-taped video rendition of Ozzy's "Mr. Crowley." Featuring Roman Morello (son of Tom Morello) and Revel Ian (son of Scott Ian from Anthrax), his performance blended wackiness with a spot-on vocal tribute to the legendary Ozzy.

Lizzy Hale Lights Up the Stage

Only the second woman on the lineup, Lizzy Hale of Halestorm captivated the crowd with two fiery original songs and an electrifying cover of "Perry Mason." She took to the stage once more for "Ultimate Sin," backed by an all-star crew that included Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E. Lee, and drummer Mike Bordin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuno (@nunobettencourtofficial) Source: @nunobettencourtofficial/INSTAGRAM Nuno Bettencourt posted a guitar solo on Instagram, captioned, 'On my way to the stadium … iconic Villa Park.'

Nuno Bettencourt Shines Bright

Nuno delivered some of the most impressive guitar work of the day. His intricate playing during the all-star jam was a treat, particularly when he joined Disturbed's David Draiman on the Sabbath classic "Sweet Leaf." Initially booed, David turned the crowd's negativity to cheers with a stunning performance.

Rock Icons Unite for a Super Jam

The legendary roster of Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler, and more captured the crowd's attention during a jaw-dropping super jam. They played eight numbers, including half dedicated to Ozzy and Sabbath, featuring classics like "Breaking the Law" by Judas Priest and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."

Source: @iamstevent/INSTAGRAM;@aerosmith/INSTAGRAM Steven Tyler and others wowed the crowd with a jaw-dropping super jam.

Yungblud's Heartfelt 'Changes'

British pop-punk artist Yungblud provided a heartfelt rendition of "Changes." His emotive performance resonated with the audience, paralleling his cover of David Bowie's "Life on Mars" from earlier in his career.

Celebrity Drum Circle Featuring Rock Titans

A drum circle featuring Danny Carey of Tool, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Travis Barker of Blink-182 pumped adrenaline into the audience with a thrilling cover of "Symptom of the Universe." Their chemistry created a magical moment fans will remember for years.

Source: @dannycarey_tool/Instagram Danny Carey, Chad Smith and Travis Barker amped up the crowd with a drum circle cover of 'Symptom of the Universe.'

Tool Gives Their Own Spin on 'Hand of Doom'

Danny's performance stood out for its intensity. They delivered a brutal version of "Hand of Doom," showcasing Maynard James Keenan's powerful vocals and the band's masterful rhythm section, making it arguably the best cover of the day.

Guns N' Roses and Metallica Deliver Unforgettable Sets

In their concluding sets, both Guns N' Roses and Metallica surprised fans with unexpected song choices. A visibly focused Axl Rose led GN'R while Metallica played a more lighthearted set, including their classics alongside deep cut covers.

Source: @official_axlrose/INSTAGRAM Guns N' Roses and Metallica rocked the Back to the Beginning concert with unforgettable sets.

Video Tributes from Icons

Throughout the concert, video tributes poured in from music icons like Dolly Parton, Elton John and Billy Idol, sharing how Black Sabbath inspired them. The event also featured messages from fans and highlighted the concert's charitable contributions, benefiting Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

Ozzy Closes The Show with Power

Despite health challenges, Ozzy still mesmerized with his vocal strength. Closing his set from a bat-adorned throne, he performed hit songs like "Crazy Train" and the emotional ballad "Mama I'm Coming Home," moving the audience to tears.