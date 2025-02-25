Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the 'Last 6 Years Have Been Full of Some of the Worst Times' in 'Deeply Personal' New Documentary

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, described the documentary as an "honest account" of what the rock legend has been through in recent years.

"It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson's," she added. "It’s about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."

The documentary began filming in early 2022. It is expected to be released on the streaming platform later this year.