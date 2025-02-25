Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the 'Last 6 Years Have Been Full of Some of the Worst Times' in 'Deeply Personal' New Documentary
Ozzy Osbourne is giving fans an intimate look into his health and some of the more difficult moments of his life in a brand new Paramount+ documentary, No Escape from Now.
On Tuesday, February 25, a press release revealed the "deeply personal" documentary will dive into the Black Sabbath singer's "public persona to reveal the devastating setbacks he has faced since his fateful fall in 2019."
The upcoming film "showcases the central role music continues to play in his life" as it pulls back the curtain on Osbourne's ongoing health issues and the "impact of his Parkinson’s diagnosis."
"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through," the 76-year-old said in a statement. "There’s been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music. My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them."
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, described the documentary as an "honest account" of what the rock legend has been through in recent years.
"It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson's," she added. "It’s about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."
The documentary began filming in early 2022. It is expected to be released on the streaming platform later this year.
This comes a few weeks after Sharon, 72, confirmed her husband could no longer walk due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease.
"It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs," she explained in an interview with The Sun. "But his voice is as good as it’s ever been."
The "Paranoid" singer also recently reflected on his gratitude that he's alive despite his frustrations with his health.
"I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive," he admitted on a Sirius XM radio show earlier this month. "I may be moaning that I can’t walk but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it."