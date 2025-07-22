Ozzy Osbourne Announced 'Last Rites' Memoir a Few Days Before His Shocking Death
Ozzy Osbourne left behind a piece of himself with fans.
Less than two weeks before his tragic death on July 22, the rockstar revealed he is releasing a memoir called Last Rites on October 7.
Hachette Book Group announced the late musician's 368-page book on July 10.
"LAST RITES is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into h---," the synopsis reads. "Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time."
The upcoming title is an "unflinching, brutally honest, but surprisingly life-affirming" ode to Ozzy's life as the "Godfather of Metal." It will detail how he went from selling out stadiums on a farewell tour at age 69 to almost complete paralysis from the neck down due to Parkinson's disease.
"People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f--- no," he said in the book description. "If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I’ve done good...and I’ve done bad. But right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere."
Ozzy passed away today at age 76, according to a statement from his family.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," a note from "Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis" read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Before his death, he performed in one final show with original Black Sabbath bandmates, Tony lommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, in Birmingham, U.K., on July 5. The Back to the Beginning concert was the first time in two decades that the band reunited on stage.
Kelly reflected on the special moment in a July 7 Instagram post, writing, "To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even write this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad."