Ozzy Osbourne Announced 'Last Rites' Memoir a Few Days Before His Shocking Death

Less than two weeks before his tragic death on July 22, the rockstar revealed he is releasing a memoir called Last Rites on October 7.

"LAST RITES is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into h---," the synopsis reads. "Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon , as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time."

The upcoming title is an "unflinching, brutally honest, but surprisingly life-affirming" ode to Ozzy's life as the "Godfather of Metal." It will detail how he went from selling out stadiums on a farewell tour at age 69 to almost complete paralysis from the neck down due to Parkinson's disease.

"People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f--- no," he said in the book description. "If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I’ve done good...and I’ve done bad. But right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere."