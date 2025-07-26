or
Article continues below advertisement
6 Unforgettable Moments That Made 'The Osbournes' a Reality TV Classic

Source: MEGA

Here's a look at 'The Osbournes' memorable moments after Ozzy Osbourne's death on July 22 at age of 76.

Profile Image

July 26 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

The Osbourne family took reality television by storm with their hit series The Osbournes, debuting in 2002. Featuring rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their children Kelly and Jack, the show transformed the family into household names.

Despite its massive success, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program in its second year, Ozzy, who passed away on July 22 at age 76, later said he shouldn't have filmed the series.

"Of course, I regret doing the f------ show," he told NME in 2013. "I didn't want to be on f------ television. I didn't become a f------ rock 'n' roll singer to read the f------ weather forecast, know what I mean?"

Throughout its run from 2002 to 2005, The Osbournes aired 52 episodes, spotlighting the family's wild dynamics and penchant for chaos.

Here's a look back at six of the most shocking moments that defined the series.

The Infamous Bubbles

Source: MEGA

In a memorable Season 1 episode, Sharon introduced a new concert effect involving bubbles to Ozzy.

"Bubbles! Oh, come on, Sharon!" he exclaimed. "I'm f------ Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of f------ Darkness. Evil! Evil! What's f------ evil about a b----load of f------ bubbles!?"

The Fight With the Neighbors

Source: MEGA

Early in the series, the Osbournes faced off against noisy neighbors. After several unsuccessful attempts to quiet them, the family resorted to extreme measures. When the neighbors began singing loudly, Jack retaliated with music.

It escalated to Sharon throwing an old Christmas ham over the fence, leading to Ozzy launching a log through their window once the police left.

Ozzy Fights the Television

Source: MEGA

In one particularly relatable moment, Ozzy struggled with the family's complicated television setup.

"I'm a very simple man," he lamented. "You've got to have a computer now to turn the f------ TV on and off. I press one button and the shower starts. What is this? Where am I, man? The nightmare continues. Nightmare in Beverly Hills."

Dog Issues

Source: MEGA

The Osbourne household boasted numerous pets, leading to chaotic situations.

In Season 2, Ozzy had enough of cleaning up after them.

"I'm not picking up dog s---," he declared. "I'm a rock star."

When suggestions to hire a dog trainer came up, he retorted, "You don't need to hire a dog therapist! You just need to wake up at 7 a.m., and open the f------ door!"

Ozzy Fights the Ocean

Source: MEGA

In another iconic Season 2 moment, Ozzy attempted to build a campfire at his beach house but made the mistake of placing it too close to the tide.

As the fire went out, he yelled at the ocean, "Stop! F---! Go to Alaska! No, no, no, no. You f------ a------ ocean! No!"

This wasn't the first time Ozzy had issues near water, as he and Jack often found themselves in comical fishing disasters.

Kelly and Jack's Fight About Christina Aguilera

Source: MEGA

A heated sibling rivalry unfolded when Kelly confronted Jack for dancing with her nemesis, Christina Aguilera.

"When you hate someone, I hate someone," she yelled.

The situation quickly escalated as Kelly punched Jack, and Sharon intervened to break up the brawl.

The Osbournes remains a defining moment in reality television history, showcasing the family's complex dynamics amidst outrageous and often laugh-out-loud antics.

