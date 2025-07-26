6 Unforgettable Moments That Made 'The Osbournes' a Reality TV Classic

The Osbourne family took reality television by storm with their hit series The Osbournes, debuting in 2002. Featuring rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their children Kelly and Jack, the show transformed the family into household names.

Despite its massive success, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program in its second year, Ozzy, who passed away on July 22 at age 76, later said he shouldn't have filmed the series.

"Of course, I regret doing the f------ show," he told NME in 2013. "I didn't want to be on f------ television. I didn't become a f------ rock 'n' roll singer to read the f------ weather forecast, know what I mean?"

Throughout its run from 2002 to 2005, The Osbournes aired 52 episodes, spotlighting the family's wild dynamics and penchant for chaos.

Here's a look back at six of the most shocking moments that defined the series.