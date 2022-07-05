Rock & Roll And Romance!: Ozzy Osbourne & Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary

Ozzy too also took to social media to recognize the gemstone-worthy occasion, sharing a romantic throwback photo of the pair together on their 1982 wedding day.

“40 Years Ago Today!” the artist wrote alongside the image, depicting him and his wife rocking matching white wedding attire. “Happy Anniversary My Love.”

The pair first met in 1970, when Sharon’s father, Don Arden, began managing Black Sabbath. The couple started dating in 1979 before ultimately tying the knot in Hawaii roughly three years later.

They share three adult children together Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, the latter two appeared alongside the couple in their eponymous MTV series, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.