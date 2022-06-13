Sharon Osbourne Reveals Husband Ozzy Osbourne Is Undergoing 'A Major Operation' That Will 'Determine The Rest Of His Life'

It's been a rough couple of months for Ozzy: in late April, Sharon revealed that her husband had contracted COVID-19. "Ozzy was only diagnosed — it was like middle of the night our time, but I spoke to him, and he is OK," she said while on her show. "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck."

The Talk alum later spoke about how Ozzy ended up spreading the disease to a lot of family members. Kelly [Osbourne] had it, her partner. Ozzy's nurse had it, the whole house," she explained.