Sharon Osbourne Returns To TalkTV, Gets Emotional When Speaking About Her & Ozzy's Bouts Of COVID-19

However, there was good news to be had: Kelly revealed she is pregnant with baby No. 1! "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜," she announced on Instagram on May 12.

Of course, Sharon was elated when she found out. "We are so excited. It's just great news," she gushed. "She's doing great and now she is further along, it's a real reality for her, and she is really over the moon."

"She did it over the phone. She was away, she was with her guy, and she called us and she goes, 'I have got something to tell you.' I am like, 'Oh my God, what is it now?' It was great news and it was just amazing. We all cried. Her dad was the first one to cry and it's just a blessing. It's a real blessing."