Ozzy Osbourne Would Be Turning in His Grave Over Wife Sharon Backing Tommy Robinson, Sources Say

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne would be turning in his grave over his wife Sharon Osbourne's support for U.K. right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, according to sources revealed by Radar Online. Their political differences have also created tension within the family, with daughter Kelly Osbourne openly disagreeing with her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out On Sharon Osbourne's Views

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne addressed her political differences with mother Sharon Osbourne, and how she doesn't agree with her opinion.

Kelly recently addressed the divide on the U.K. National Television Awards red carpet while discussing her mother's political views. "I don't agree. I don't agree with my mom, no. That's one thing that I can say I don't agree with her on. It's hard because I love my mom, but I also have to understand that she's entitled to her own opinions as well. It's really hard when it comes to politics and things like that, but I... that's not for me," Kelly said. The disagreement followed Sharon's public support for Tommy's Unite The Kingdom rally on May 16. Sharon responded to a social media post promoting the London event by writing, "See you at the march."

Article continues below advertisement

Centrepoint Cuts Ties With Sharon Osbourne Over Rally Support

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne revealed she is no longer working with Centrepoint after supporting the far-right rally in U.K.

Per The Guardian, Centrepoint, which is the U.K.'s leading youth homelessness charity, ended its relationship with Sharon, who acted as the ambassador for its campaign, saying: "This sort of event does not align with our values." "Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people whatever their background, ethnicity or religion. If we want young people to thrive in this country then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and able to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind," the statement added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne described the LGBT community as central to her life.

Kelly also spoke about her connection with the trans community during the red carpet appearance. "The LGBT community means everything to me. I wouldn't be me without them. It was the trans community that taught me about bravery. I was always of the understanding that my mom was of the same opinion as me," she said. Kelly then addressed how she viewed the differences between her and Sharon. "I don't know if my mom knows enough trans people to make a fair judgment on anything to do with that sort of thing," the singer said. "Whereas for me that is my world. And to be born in a body that doesn't belong to you, I couldn't imagine anything worse," she added.

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne See Things Differently

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne discussed her differing views from Sharon Osbourne.