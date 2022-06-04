Happy Pride Month! 19 Celebrities Who Have Come Out As Gay Or Bisexual

5. JOSHUA BASSETT

The Disney breakout star set the internet ablaze last summer when he hinted at having a crush on Harry Styles, leaving many to wonder about his sexuality and Bassett ultimately addressing the speculation with a powerful message. "My entire life people have told me my sexuality," he shared in an Instagram post in May 2021. "People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject but say far more about those who spew it."

Shortly after, Bassett confirmed he is indeed part of the LGBTQ+ community but emphasized he was still figuring out how to properly articulate his sexuality.

While talking to GQ in a June 2021 interview, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared his hope for the future of his millions of young fans, saying he wants them to grow up in a world where they won’t feel the need to “come out” in the same way he did, as it will be fully accepted. “I am anti-coming out in the sense that there’s no need to,” Bassett concluded, adding that “people are welcome to have boxes if they want them.”