Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Declares Herself the 'Breadwinner' Ahead of Craig Conover Split
Summer House queen Paige DeSorbo isn’t holding back as she claims the title of "breadwinner" in her contentious romance with former flame Craig Conover — and it’s causing quite the stir! The bombshell revelation comes on the latest episode, filmed over the sizzling summer of 2024.
"The more I think this, the more anxious I get," a visibly distressed DeSorbo, 32, confessed to her costar Ciara Miller, diving headfirst into the turmoil that’s plagued her relationship with Conover, 36. "In true, like, Paige and Craig fashion, I was like, 'Dude, I feel like you’re not supportive.'"
Miller, 29, shot back, "I don’t want him stealing the shine from your tour."
Earlier this season, tensions escalated when Conover voiced his worries over DeSorbo hitting the road for her "Giggly Squad" podcast tour. While DeSorbo celebrated her career milestone, Conover’s comments about prioritizing their relationship over her ambitions were a tough pill to swallow.
Miller didn’t hold back, calling out Conover for exuding "hater boyfriend energy" by refusing to acknowledge DeSorbo triumphs. "Why should you dim your light just to make him feel comfortable?" she challenged.
In a revealing moment, DeSorbo shared that Conover’s desire for her to “work less” synced with Miller’s question about relocating to Charleston, S.C., to be with him full-time.
"No. I’ve told him multiple times. I don’t want to have children in Charleston. I don’t want to raise them in Charleston," the Southern Charm star declared.
She revealed that Conover assured her they could raise kids in New York, but doubts crept in as plans grew real. "I’m the breadwinner, so why the f--- would you not move to me?” she shot back.
"I’ve told him so many times that he can end our relationship ‘if this is not what you want,'" she said.
But Miller wasn’t done. She pointed out that DeSorbo could be dodging her own emotions. “It’s so much easier to give the other person the out than to really dig deep and determine if that’s really what you want," she admonished.
Taking in her friend’s words, DeSorbo's feelings for Conover remained undeniable. "I love Craig. When I think about me and Craig breaking up, I get upset. I’m like, 'No. I don’t want him with anyone else,'" she revealed.
The brunette babe said she questioned being "gaslit into things that I need to compromise on."
Miller urged the Bravo starlet to figure out her feelings quickly, warning her of a potential “lifelong tussle” if she didn’t.
“Do you feel like he’s still your person?” she asked, to which DeSorbo admitted, "I don’t know."
This heartfelt exchange aired on Bravo just three months after DeSorbo confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Conover in December 2024. "Craig and I have decided to no longer be together. I love him; I think he loves me," she said during her "Giggly Squad" podcast. "I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want."