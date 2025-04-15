Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Declares Herself the 'Breadwinner' Ahead of Craig Conover Split

Summer House queen Paige DeSorbo isn’t holding back as she claims the title of "breadwinner" in her contentious romance with former flame Craig Conover — and it’s causing quite the stir! The bombshell revelation comes on the latest episode, filmed over the sizzling summer of 2024.

"The more I think this, the more anxious I get," a visibly distressed DeSorbo, 32, confessed to her costar Ciara Miller, diving headfirst into the turmoil that’s plagued her relationship with Conover, 36. "In true, like, Paige and Craig fashion, I was like, 'Dude, I feel like you’re not supportive.'"