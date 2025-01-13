or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Paige DeSorbo
OK LogoNEWS

Paige DeSorbo Seen With New Man at Philadelphia Eagles Game 2 Weeks After She Confirmed Shocking Split From Craig Conover

Composite photo of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover
Source: @paigedesorbo/instagram;@caconover/instagram

Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were in a long-distance relationship before splitting in December 2024.

By:

Jan. 13 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Paige DeSorbo back on the dating scene?

Two weeks after the reality star and Craig Conover confirmed they ended their three-year romance, the fashionista was seen attending the Philadelphia Eagles playoffs home game with a mystery man.

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo seen new man weeks after craig conover split
Source: @paigedesorbo/instagram

Newly single Paige DeSorbo was seen attending the Philadelphia Eagles game with a new man.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, January 12, DeSorbo uploaded a selfie showcasing her new Eagles puffer coat, captioning the Instagram Story, "@kristinjuszczyk crushed it @offseason brand."

The brunette beauty, 32, also posted a video of the roaring crowd, joking, "Oh, but girls are the dramatic ones."

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo seen new man weeks after craig conover split
Source: @bravovseverybody/instagram

Fans caught the duo chatting while sitting in box seats at the stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Summer House star didn't reveal who she went to the game with, fans snapped photos of DeSorbo chatting with a guy in box seats.

One anonymous individual spilled some tea to DeuxMoi, claiming her new man "works in sports marketing."

A fan then wrote on an Instagram post that after some social media sleuthing, she believes DeSorbo's seatmate was Joe D'Amelio, the VP of sports marketing for Klutch Sports. The Bravo star currently follows D'Amelio on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo seen new man weeks after craig conover split
Source: mega

On December 30, 2024, the 'Summer House' star revealed she and Craig Conover broke up.

MORE ON:
Paige DeSorbo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, DeSorbo revealed her split from the Southern Charm star, 35, on the December 30, 2024, episode of the "Giggly Squad" podcast.

"Craig and I have decided to no longer be together," she sadly spilled.

"I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends," DeSorbo shared. "No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future."

Article continues below advertisement

While the podcast co-host didn't detail what led to the split, she noted they've both changed a lot, and she's gone through a couple of "transformative" years.

"I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best," she insisted. "But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us."

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo seen new man weeks after craig conover split
Source: mega

The businessman confessed the split was 'very unexpected.'

Article continues below advertisement

Conover broke his silence on the break-up on January 7, admitting in social media video, "This has all been very, very unexpected to say the least."

"[It happened] right before the holidays. I was very shocked," he confessed. "And it’s OK. It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can’t control other people, you can only control how you react to it. Remember to be kind to Paige and me and yourselves and all of that good stuff."

As Bravo fans know, the two were in a long-distance relationship, as DeSorbo wanted to stay in NYC while Conover's business was based in South Carolina.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.