Paige DeSorbo Seen With New Man at Philadelphia Eagles Game 2 Weeks After She Confirmed Shocking Split From Craig Conover
Is Paige DeSorbo back on the dating scene?
Two weeks after the reality star and Craig Conover confirmed they ended their three-year romance, the fashionista was seen attending the Philadelphia Eagles playoffs home game with a mystery man.
On Sunday, January 12, DeSorbo uploaded a selfie showcasing her new Eagles puffer coat, captioning the Instagram Story, "@kristinjuszczyk crushed it @offseason brand."
The brunette beauty, 32, also posted a video of the roaring crowd, joking, "Oh, but girls are the dramatic ones."
While the Summer House star didn't reveal who she went to the game with, fans snapped photos of DeSorbo chatting with a guy in box seats.
One anonymous individual spilled some tea to DeuxMoi, claiming her new man "works in sports marketing."
A fan then wrote on an Instagram post that after some social media sleuthing, she believes DeSorbo's seatmate was Joe D'Amelio, the VP of sports marketing for Klutch Sports. The Bravo star currently follows D'Amelio on Instagram.
As OK! reported, DeSorbo revealed her split from the Southern Charm star, 35, on the December 30, 2024, episode of the "Giggly Squad" podcast.
"Craig and I have decided to no longer be together," she sadly spilled.
"I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends," DeSorbo shared. "No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future."
While the podcast co-host didn't detail what led to the split, she noted they've both changed a lot, and she's gone through a couple of "transformative" years.
"I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best," she insisted. "But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us."
Conover broke his silence on the break-up on January 7, admitting in social media video, "This has all been very, very unexpected to say the least."
"[It happened] right before the holidays. I was very shocked," he confessed. "And it’s OK. It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can’t control other people, you can only control how you react to it. Remember to be kind to Paige and me and yourselves and all of that good stuff."
As Bravo fans know, the two were in a long-distance relationship, as DeSorbo wanted to stay in NYC while Conover's business was based in South Carolina.