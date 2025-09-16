Paige DeSorbo Reveals Why She Left Bravo's 'Summer House': 'Not Real Life'
Paige DeSorbo revealed the real reason she decided to leave Summer House.
“I just had this overwhelming sense that I couldn't go back,” she shared, explaining she had a gut feeling her time on the show was coming to a close. “I know I would've been doing a disservice to [the show]. They accept a certain level of showing up, and I couldn't give them that.”
Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo Can Gossip on Their Podcast
DeSorbo joined the show in 2019 and was a main cast member for seven seasons. She is best friends with Hannah Berner, who left Summer House in 2021 after she fell out with a few of her castmates.
“We’ve had people [from Summer House] verbatim say to us, ‘We don't want to focus on your friendship this season,’” DeSorbo continued. “That was why we started ‘Giggly Squad,’ [a podcast] because we were like, ‘We have more things to say, and no one is listening to us.’”
Berner noted they “say more” on their podcast as they “know how it’s going to be put out" into the world.
“Whereas when you're on TV, you can say something personal, but you don't know how it's going to be framed and in what context,” she added.
Paige DeSorbo Felt Reality TV Was 'Not Real Life'
During her final season on Summer House, DeSorbo had relationship problems with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover. They ended up splitting, something she noted was a difficult storyline to share.
“Being on reality TV, there's a level — this is a harsh word — of, like, brainwashing,” she said. “That's not real life. You're not stopping people on the street and being like, ‘I just had a thought that I hate my boyfriend.’”
Berner noted it’s “interesting to have been in [reality TV] and out of it” as it gives you “two perspectives.”
“We just hate being put in a box,” she elaborated. “The truth is that on reality TV, if you stay in your own bed, you can't fight with people.”
Paige DeSorbo Was Worried About Departing 'Summer House'
DeSorbo said she had to “get over” worrying that her “career” would end if she made the decision to depart the series.
“There's an element of thinking you need that show and network, and Hannah was reminding me they're not in charge of where you are in your career,” she added. “I am assimilating back into society. I’m like, what do people do on a Saturday night in the summer?”
Paige DeSorbo Announced She Was Leaving 'Summer House' in July
DeSorbo officially announced she was leaving Summer House in July.
“Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable. You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close," she said at the time.
"To my castmates, the fans, and my NBCU family: thank you," she concluded. "I never could've imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven't seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed."