Paige Price Defends Frankie Muniz After He Deletes Divorce Announcement Amid Backlash: 'The Internet Is a Scary Place'
July 2 2026, Updated 2:15 p.m. ET
Paige Price is standing by her estranged husband, Frankie Muniz, after his divorce announcement drew backlash online.
"The internet is a scary place. I wish you all a kinder sea," Price posted on her Instagram Story alongside a black-and-white photo of the ocean, seemingly addressing the criticism that followed Muniz's now-deleted divorce announcement.
She added, "Being misread does not alter the architecture of who you are. It only reveals the limits of the observer."
The 34-year-old model also defended her estranged husband in the comments of their recent joint Instagram post after he replaced the original upload with a family photo.
"Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old funny video of our family because people are so cruel to you," she wrote.
She added, "This world is so f----."
Paige Price Defended Their Decision to Stay Friends
Price acknowledged that ending a marriage is difficult but said people had misunderstood the message behind Muniz's original post.
She wrote, "divorce is bad, sure - it’s not like we’re excited about it…but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team."
"I can't believe people would scrutinize that," she concluded.
The former couple share a 5-year-old son, Mauz, and have made it clear that co-parenting remains their top priority.
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Earlier on Wednesday, Muniz announced that he and Price had decided to end their marriage after keeping their separation private.
His original Instagram post featured a video of the pair dancing in their living room with their son as We The Kings' 2007 song "Check Yes, Juliet" played in the background.
The ex-couple tied the knot in February 2020 after becoming engaged in November 2018, having been together for almost three years prior to their engagement.
Frankie Muniz Shared an Emotional Message About His Divorce
In the current post caption, the Malcolm in the Middle alum revealed that after 10 years together, he and Price realized their relationship felt strongest as close friends and co-parents.
He also praised Price for supporting him throughout their relationship, saying she had "put her own dreams on hold" so he could pursue his.
Frankie Muniz Responded to Backlash Over the Video
Muniz later responded on X, explaining that people had misunderstood his intentions.
He wrote, "It wasn’t to celebrate our divorce. Far from it. We grieved our divorce beyond anything you can imagine."
"It was to celebrate the fact that we’re both adults and can handle it like adults moving forward, amicably. Everyone is just used to the hideous mudslinging a lot of couples do at the end of a relationship so they don't know how to take it when two people are cordial," he added.