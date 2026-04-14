Pam Bondi Ignites Legal Showdown Over Congressional Power After Skipping Epstein Testimony

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Pam Bondi’s decision not to testify before Congress in the Jeffrey Epstein probe is quickly turning into a high-stakes clash over legal authority and public accountability. The former attorney general was expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee on April 14, but the Justice Department informed lawmakers she would not attend, arguing the subpoena no longer applies now that she is no longer serving in that role.

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Why Pam Bondi Isn’t Showing Up

Source: MEGA Members of Congress pushed back, insisting the subpoena still applied.

According to the Justice Department, Bondi was subpoenaed specifically in her capacity as attorney general, and with her removal from that position, officials say she is no longer obligated to appear. In a letter to lawmakers, the department stated that “because Ms. Bondi no longer can testify in her official capacity as Attorney General, the Department’s position is that the subpoena no longer obligates her to appear.” But members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are pushing back, arguing the subpoena applies to Bondi as an individual, not just her former title. Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) wrote that the “subpoena was issued to ‘Pam Bondi,’ not ‘the Attorney General,’” while Rep. Ro Khanna (D–Calif.) added, “The cover-up continues, but we will fight for accountability.”

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Lawmakers Signal a Fight

Source: MEGA Rep. Robert Garcia warned of potential contempt consequences.

The House Oversight Committee has made clear it still intends to secure Bondi’s testimony, with plans to contact her personal counsel to reschedule the deposition. Top Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia warned that failure to comply could trigger serious consequences. “She must come in to testify immediately, and if she defies the subpoena, we will begin contempt charges in the Congress,” he said, adding that “the survivors deserve justice.” The standoff comes as lawmakers continue pressing for answers about the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein investigation, including a controversial memo stating no additional charges would be filed and disputes over the release of case files.

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The Legal Stakes of Ignoring a Subpoena

Source: MEGA Legal experts said the situation can worsen if she refuses to cooperate.

Legal experts say the situation could escalate quickly if Bondi refuses to appear. “Congress has the ability to issue a subpoena for anyone whether they’re in an administration or just a public citizen,” says Spencer T. Kuvin, chief legal officer of GOLDLAW. “If you fail to respond to that subpoena, you can be held in contempt of Congress.” Kuvin notes that contempt proceedings would require a vote, and while outcomes can be politically influenced, the consequences are serious. “Contempt of Congress carries with it the potential for incarceration,” he points out. “A good example of this is Steve Bannon.” “Pam Bondi is showing the same lack of regard for the rule of law as she did while serving as Attorney General,” said Robert McWhirter, Constitutional scholar, criminal defense attorney, and author of Fixing the Framers Failure. “The term subpoena literally means ‘under penalty’ and is a fundamental power granted by the US Constitution to Congress and the Courts. You can’t simply ignore them on a whim without significant legal consequences.”

Survivors Still Waiting for Answers

Source: MEGA Survivors demand answers as tensions escalate.