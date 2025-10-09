Pam Bondi Responds After Donald Trump's Message to Prosecute Enemies Gets Posted to His Truth Social Page

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump penned a bizarre Truth Social post on September 20 directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi, leading her to be questioned about the president's intentions in sharing the message. In the post, Trump strongly urged Bondi to approve of Lindsey Halligan being appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in place of Erik Siebert, as the president had reason to believe Halligan would indict his enemies, including former FBI director James Comey.

'We Can't Delay Any Longer'

Source: mega Donald Trump quickly deleted the demanding message directed at Pam Bondi after posting it.

“We can’t delay any longer; it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he wrote at the time about swearing in Halligan. The public message was so peculiar that White House officials commented on its absurdity and the embarrassment it caused for the administration. Weeks after the president hit send, his words remained prevalent, leading to Bondi being asked about the matter during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, October 7.

Pam Bondi Responds to Donald Trump's Truth Social Post

Source: mega Pam Bondi credited the president for being 'transparent' when she was asked about his Truth Social post.

Senator Amy Klobuchar was the daring politician who questioned the attorney general if she thought Trump’s post was “a directive to the Justice Department.” Bondi responded, “Trump is the most transparent president in American history. And I don’t think he said anything that he hasn’t said for years.”

Donald Trump Deletes Initial Post Directed at Pam Bondi

Source: mega Donald Trump posted a second message directed at Pam Bondi after deleting his first one.

Trump’s initial post was so shocking that he quickly deleted it and shared a second one directed at Bondi moments after the fluke, where he complimented her for her remarkable work. “Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving,” Trump wrote. “What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican.’ I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!”

James Comey Indicted After Demanding Truth Social Post

Source: mega James Comey was indicted shortly after the president made his wishes known.