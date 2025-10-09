or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Pam Bondi Responds After Donald Trump's Message to Prosecute Enemies Gets Posted to His Truth Social Page

photo of Donald Trump and Pam Bondi
Source: mega

Pam Bondi wasn't surprised by the president's demanding Truth Social post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump penned a bizarre Truth Social post on September 20 directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi, leading her to be questioned about the president's intentions in sharing the message.

In the post, Trump strongly urged Bondi to approve of Lindsey Halligan being appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in place of Erik Siebert, as the president had reason to believe Halligan would indict his enemies, including former FBI director James Comey.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Can't Delay Any Longer'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Donald Trump quickly deleted the demanding message directed at Pam Bondi after posting it
Source: mega

Donald Trump quickly deleted the demanding message directed at Pam Bondi after posting it.

“We can’t delay any longer; it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he wrote at the time about swearing in Halligan.

The public message was so peculiar that White House officials commented on its absurdity and the embarrassment it caused for the administration. Weeks after the president hit send, his words remained prevalent, leading to Bondi being asked about the matter during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, October 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi Responds to Donald Trump's Truth Social Post

photo of Pam Bondi credited the president for being 'transparent' when she was asked about his Truth Social post
Source: mega

Pam Bondi credited the president for being 'transparent' when she was asked about his Truth Social post.

Senator Amy Klobuchar was the daring politician who questioned the attorney general if she thought Trump’s post was “a directive to the Justice Department.”

Bondi responded, “Trump is the most transparent president in American history. And I don’t think he said anything that he hasn’t said for years.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Deletes Initial Post Directed at Pam Bondi

photo of Donald Trump posted a second message directed at Pam Bondi after deleting his first one
Source: mega

Donald Trump posted a second message directed at Pam Bondi after deleting his first one.

Trump’s initial post was so shocking that he quickly deleted it and shared a second one directed at Bondi moments after the fluke, where he complimented her for her remarkable work.

“Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving,” Trump wrote. “What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican.’ I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!”

James Comey Indicted After Demanding Truth Social Post

photo of James Comey was indicted shortly after the president made his wishes known
Source: mega

James Comey was indicted shortly after the president made his wishes known.

However, his first post had a demanding tone, as he suggested to Bondi that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” regarding the formal indictment of Comey, who made false statements during his testimony from five years ago on September 30, 2020, before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

After mistakenly posting his unexpected message to Bondi, the WSJ spoke with U.S. officials, who claimed Trump was “surprised to learn” the post had gone public. Nevertheless, his wishes were met when Halligan was sworn in on September 22, leading to the indictment of Comey on September 25.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.